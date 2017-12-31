Contender Worlds - Everyone's gone Down Under



Contender

The McCrae Yacht Club will join the list when they host the 2018 iSail Whitsundays International Contender Worlds later this month.

The Contender Worlds, starting on 15 January, will join the Musto Skiff, 420, SB20, F16 and B14 championships already in progress in the land "Down Under".

Currently 87 entries from eight countries make this the largest International Contender World Championship to be held in the Southern hemisphere.

The entry list includes six World Champions along with numerous top five finishers, and eleven competitors from the UK have made the long journey Down Under.

The two-day Pre-world event, incorporating the Australina nationals, opens on the 17 January, with the Worlds starting on the practice race on the 20 January.

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 January 2018 11:06 GMT