B14 Worlds - Strong winds hit racing

The strong wind for race 5 played to Nick Craig and Toby Lewis' strengths and they took their fourth win in five races.

Finishing in second were Craig Garmston and Nick Darlow with third Guy Bancroft and Louis Chapman.

The British pair lead the championship with four points after discard. Second overall are the Australian pair Ian and David Cunningham despite not finishing race 5.

In third place overall are another Aussie pair, Robbie Hunt and Ben Price, who finished fourth in race 5.

Racing continues Friday through to Saturday with a another five races in the series.

B14 World Championship Day 2 Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (34 entries)

1st GBR 796 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 1.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 1.0 4.0 pts

2nd AUS 373 Ian Cunningham and David Cunningham 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 DNF 10.0 pts

3rd AUS 372 Robbie Hunt and Ben Price 2.0 2.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 10.0 pts

4th AUS 375 Craig Garmston and Nick Darlow 3.0 UFD 5.0 2.0 2.0 12.0 pts

5th AUS 793 Guy Bancroft and Louis Chapman 5.0 4.0 RET 4.0 3.0 16.0 pts

6th AUS 351 Glen Cardwell and Dylan Cardwell 6.0 16.0 4.0 8.0 5.0 23.0 pts

7th GBR 795 Mark Barnes and Lauren Keil DNF 6.0 8.0 6.0 7.0 27.0 pts

8th AUS 794 Andrew Jones and Josh Jones 9.0 7.0 6.0 14.0 10.0 32.0 pts

9th AUS 780 Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan 7.0 11.0 UFD 7.0 8.0 33.0 pts

10th AUS 250 Tim Grant and Tony Butler DSQ 9.0 10.0 15.0 9.0 43.0 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 January 2018 9:20 GMT