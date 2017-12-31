29er Worlds - Qualifiers underway in Hong Kong

In the Green flight, Benjamin Jaffrezic and Leo Chauvel (1,1,4,2) of France dominated, with Josh Berry and Tom Fyfe (7,2,2,1) of New Zealand and Henry Larkings and Miles Davey (3,12,1,3) chasing them.

In the Yellow flight, the Aussie pair, Lachie Brewer and Max Paul (2,3,3,2) led from Francesco Kayrouz and Jackson Keon (3,1,1,6) of New Zealand, with Theo Revil and Gautier Guevel (5,2,2,3) of France third.

Overall Jaffrezic and Chauvel lead with eight points, from Brewer and Paul with ten points. In third overall are Kayrouz and Keon on eleven points.

Best placed Brits were Oliver and Millie Aldridge (13,13,13,20) in 27th place.

29er Worlds - Overall Leaders after 4 flight races (58 entries)

1st FRA 2 Benjamin JAFFREZIC and Leo CHAUVEL G 1 G 1 G 4 G 2 8 pts

2nd AUS 6 Lachie BREWER and Max PAUL Y 2 Y 3 Y 3 Y 2 10 pts

3rd NZL 12 Francesco KAYROUZ and Jackson KEON Y 3 Y 1 Y 1 Y 6 11 pts

4th NZL 19 Josh BERRY and Tom FYFE G 7 G 2 G 2 G 1 12 pts

5th FRA 3 Theo REVIL and Gautier GUEVEL Y 5 Y 2 Y 2 Y 3 12 pts

6th NZL 2390 Lewis ANDERSON and Pat MORGAN Y 4 Y 4 Y 4 Y 1 13 pts

7th NZL 5 Sebastian LARDIES and Scott MCKENZIE Y 1 Y 5 Y 6 Y 4 16 pts

8th AUS 2546 Henry LARKINGS and Miles DAVEY G 3 G 12 G 1 G 3 19 pts

9th USA 23 David EASTWOOD and Samuel MERSON Y 6 Y 7 Y 5 Y 5 23 pts

10th HKG 2532 Calum GREGOR and Jon CRAWFORD G 2 G 4 G 14 G 4 24 pts

11th NZL 2398 Ben PATERSON and Sean PATERSON G 9 G 6 G 8 G 5 28 pts

12th CAN 2596 William BONIN and Samuel BONIN G 4 G 8 G 11 G 9 32 pts

13th SLO 2706 Rok VERDERBER and Klemen SEMELBAUER G 20 G 3 G 3 G 7 33 pts

14th NZL 2687 Campbell STANTON and William SHAPLAND G 5 G 17 G 5 G 6 33 pts

15th FRA 2276 Pol JACQUIN and Loic TISSIER G 17 G 5 G 7 G 8 37 pts

16th NZL 2394 Crystal SUN and Olivia HOBBS Y 13 Y 9 Y 7 Y 9 38 pts

17th NZL 2395 Henry WILSON and Sam MORGAN G 10 G 7 G 9 G 14 40 pts

18th HKG 2528 Duncan GREGOR and Peter BACKE Y 10 Y 11 Y 9 Y 11 41 pts

19th USA 2783 Ripley SHELLEY and Severin GRAMM Y 12 Y 12 Y 8 Y 10 42 pts

20th FRA 2232 Aristide GIROU and Noah CHAUVIN Y 7 Y 8 Y 14 Y 15 43 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 January 2018 9:04 GMT