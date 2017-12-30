B14 Worlds - More of the same for Craig and Lewis

Nick Craig and Toby Lewis continued their dominence of the B14 Worlds in Australia, taking another two race wins to lead the series on six points.
Britain's Craig and Lewis (1,1,5) now lead by two points from Ian and David Cunningham (3,2,1) of Australia, with Robbie Hunt and Ben Price (2,3,3) in third place.
Day two of the championsip was a long one with the very shifty breeze delaying the start.
It took nearly two hourd to get a consistent course set for compeditors, who sailed three races to get the series back on track, with four races now complete.
Racing continues Thurseday through to Saturday with a another six races in the series.
B14 World Championship Day 2 Leaders after 4 races (34 entries)
1st GBR 796 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 1.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 8.0 pts
2nd AUS 373 Ian Cunningham and David Cunningham 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 10.0 pts
3rd AUS 372 Robbie Hunt and Ben Price 2.0 2.0 3.0 3.0 10.0 pts
4th AUS 351 Glen Cardwell and Dylan Cardwell 6.0 16.0 4.0 8.0 34.0 pts
5th AUS 794 Andrew Jones and Josh Jones 9.0 7.0 6.0 14.0 36.0 pts
6th AUS 375 Craig Garmston and Nick Darlow 3.0 UFD 5.0 2.0 45.0 pts
7th AUS 793 Guy Bancroft and Louis Chapman 5.0 4.0 RET 4.0 48.0 pts
8th GBR 795 Mark Barnes and Lauren Keil DNF 6.0 8.0 6.0 55.0 pts
9th AUS 182 Simon Baker and Joshua Baker 16.0 13.0 13.0 16.0 58.0 pts
10th AUS 780 Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan 7.0 11.0 UFD 7.0 60.0 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
3 January 2018 12:36 GMT