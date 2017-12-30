B14 Worlds - More of the same for Craig and Lewis

Nick Craig and Toby Lewis - Click image for a larger image

Britain's Craig and Lewis (1,1,5) now lead by two points from Ian and David Cunningham (3,2,1) of Australia, with Robbie Hunt and Ben Price (2,3,3) in third place.

Day two of the championsip was a long one with the very shifty breeze delaying the start.

It took nearly two hourd to get a consistent course set for compeditors, who sailed three races to get the series back on track, with four races now complete.

Racing continues Thurseday through to Saturday with a another six races in the series.

B14 World Championship Day 2 Leaders after 4 races (34 entries)

1st GBR 796 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 1.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 8.0 pts

2nd AUS 373 Ian Cunningham and David Cunningham 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 10.0 pts

3rd AUS 372 Robbie Hunt and Ben Price 2.0 2.0 3.0 3.0 10.0 pts

4th AUS 351 Glen Cardwell and Dylan Cardwell 6.0 16.0 4.0 8.0 34.0 pts

5th AUS 794 Andrew Jones and Josh Jones 9.0 7.0 6.0 14.0 36.0 pts

6th AUS 375 Craig Garmston and Nick Darlow 3.0 UFD 5.0 2.0 45.0 pts

7th AUS 793 Guy Bancroft and Louis Chapman 5.0 4.0 RET 4.0 48.0 pts

8th GBR 795 Mark Barnes and Lauren Keil DNF 6.0 8.0 6.0 55.0 pts

9th AUS 182 Simon Baker and Joshua Baker 16.0 13.0 13.0 16.0 58.0 pts

10th AUS 780 Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan 7.0 11.0 UFD 7.0 60.0 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

3 January 2018 12:36 GMT