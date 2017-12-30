Musto Skiff Worlds - Brits Down Under

The Musto Skiff 2018 World Championships will take place in Australia at the Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron (Melbourne, Australia) from Saturday 6 to 14 January.
Nineteen British competitors are listed on the published entry for the Musto Skiff Worlds.
2017 Champion Frithjof Schwerdt of Germany is not competing, but the last Australian World Champion, Jon Newman, who won the title in 2015 in Perth, is entered.
There will be a pre-worlds event over the 6 and 7 January, incorporating the Australian Nationals.
Racing for the World Championships will start on 9 January, finishing on 14 January.
55 Entries as of 3 January 2018
AUS438 Richard Ekberg BRYC
AUS408 Matthias Houvenagel Port Melbourne YC
AUS380 Bryce Reid Port Melbourne YC
AUS488 Chris Peile Port Melbourne YC
AUS379 Sam Phillips SSCBC
AUS218 Dick Shallcross RFBYC
AUS492 Jon Newman Blairgowrie YS
AUS578 Paul Newman Blairgowrie YS
AUS579 Tim Hill Port Melbourne YC
AUS524 James Lewis FSC
AUS357 Peter Kendall Rpayc
AUS453 Paul Tadich PMYC & RBYC
AUS452 Richie Robertson Blairgowrie YS
AUS423 Chris Bick Port Melbourne YC
AUS572 James Sly Sandringham YC
AUS418 Brett Morris Port Melbourne YC
AUS425 David Taylor Blairgowrie YS
AUS576 Marcus Hamilton Port Melbourne YC
AUS440 Casey Bates Blairgowrie YS
AUS117 Hayden Brown Blairgowrie YS
AUS554 Wayne Bates Blairgowrie YS
AUS17 William Phillips Sorrento
AUS513 Thor Schoenhoff FSC & RFBYC
AUS417 Ian Martin TBA
AUSTBA Hayden Harding Blairgowrie YC
AUS244 Michael Berryman Illawarra YC
AUS472 Hugh Stephens Port Melbourne YC
AUS565 Robin Dayes Sandringham YC
AUSTBA Richard Ironmonger Blairgowrie YS
AUS493 Arthur Brett Fremantle SC
AUS571 Brett Williams McCrae Y C
GBR535 David Annan Grafham Water SC
GBR385 Terry Pressdee Yorkshire Dales SC
GBR550 Jon Bailey Chanonry SC
GBR548 George Hand Stokes Bay SC
GBR376 David Rickard Gurnard SC
GBR500 Tom Conway Derwent Reservoir SC
GBR574 Jack Grogan WMYC
GBR333 Tim Chapman Rutland
GBR542 Ron Barnes Thorpe Bay SC
GBR533 Stuart Keegan Derwent Reservoir SC
GBR372 Alex Knight Castle Cove SC
GBR419 Richard Smith Wilsonian SC
GBR521 Iain Morton Chanonry SC
GBR432 John Mcafee UYC
GBR364 Andy Rice Stokes Bay SC
GBR556 Steve Robson Derwent Reservoir SC
GBR444 Jamie Hilton Dalgety Bay SC
GBR520 Dave Poston Datchet & Wilsonian
GBR568 Andrew Peake Wilsonian SC
GER427 Gilbert Brietzke SCLW
NED478 Paul Dijkstra KWS
NED361 Huud Ouwehand ARZV
NZL233 Aaron Duncan Naval Point Club Lyttelton
SUI459 Alexander Greil YCH
