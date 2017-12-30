Musto Skiff Worlds - Brits Down Under

Nineteen British competitors are listed on the published entry for the Musto Skiff Worlds.

2017 Champion Frithjof Schwerdt of Germany is not competing, but the last Australian World Champion, Jon Newman, who won the title in 2015 in Perth, is entered.

There will be a pre-worlds event over the 6 and 7 January, incorporating the Australian Nationals.

Racing for the World Championships will start on 9 January, finishing on 14 January.

55 Entries as of 3 January 2018

AUS438 Richard Ekberg BRYC

AUS408 Matthias Houvenagel Port Melbourne YC

AUS380 Bryce Reid Port Melbourne YC

AUS488 Chris Peile Port Melbourne YC

AUS379 Sam Phillips SSCBC

AUS218 Dick Shallcross RFBYC

AUS492 Jon Newman Blairgowrie YS

AUS578 Paul Newman Blairgowrie YS

AUS579 Tim Hill Port Melbourne YC

AUS524 James Lewis FSC

AUS357 Peter Kendall Rpayc

AUS453 Paul Tadich PMYC & RBYC

AUS452 Richie Robertson Blairgowrie YS

AUS423 Chris Bick Port Melbourne YC

AUS572 James Sly Sandringham YC

AUS418 Brett Morris Port Melbourne YC

AUS425 David Taylor Blairgowrie YS

AUS576 Marcus Hamilton Port Melbourne YC

AUS440 Casey Bates Blairgowrie YS

AUS117 Hayden Brown Blairgowrie YS

AUS554 Wayne Bates Blairgowrie YS

AUS17 William Phillips Sorrento

AUS513 Thor Schoenhoff FSC & RFBYC

AUS417 Ian Martin TBA

AUSTBA Hayden Harding Blairgowrie YC

AUS244 Michael Berryman Illawarra YC

AUS472 Hugh Stephens Port Melbourne YC

AUS565 Robin Dayes Sandringham YC

AUSTBA Richard Ironmonger Blairgowrie YS

AUS493 Arthur Brett Fremantle SC

AUS571 Brett Williams McCrae Y C

GBR535 David Annan Grafham Water SC

GBR385 Terry Pressdee Yorkshire Dales SC

GBR550 Jon Bailey Chanonry SC

GBR548 George Hand Stokes Bay SC

GBR376 David Rickard Gurnard SC

GBR500 Tom Conway Derwent Reservoir SC

GBR574 Jack Grogan WMYC

GBR333 Tim Chapman Rutland

GBR542 Ron Barnes Thorpe Bay SC

GBR533 Stuart Keegan Derwent Reservoir SC

GBR372 Alex Knight Castle Cove SC

GBR419 Richard Smith Wilsonian SC

GBR521 Iain Morton Chanonry SC

GBR432 John Mcafee UYC

GBR364 Andy Rice Stokes Bay SC

GBR556 Steve Robson Derwent Reservoir SC

GBR444 Jamie Hilton Dalgety Bay SC

GBR520 Dave Poston Datchet & Wilsonian

GBR568 Andrew Peake Wilsonian SC

GER427 Gilbert Brietzke SCLW

NED478 Paul Dijkstra KWS

NED361 Huud Ouwehand ARZV

NZL233 Aaron Duncan Naval Point Club Lyttelton

SUI459 Alexander Greil YCH

