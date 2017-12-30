420 World Championship - Titles decided in Fremantle

Click image for a larger image

Enrique and Pablo Lujan outpaced their fellow countrymen to snatch the title, as overnight leaders Carlos Balaguer and Antoni Massanet (13,BFD) lost a four point lead to finish third, behind second placed Albert Torres and Francisco Mulet (10,9).

Eleanor Keers and Aaron Chadwick (30,28) of Britain finished 30th overall in the Open fleet.

In the women's championship Australia's Nia Jerwood and Monique de Vries (1,7) took the Title after finishing tied on points with Laura Harding and Eleanor Grinshaw (2,4).

In third were Arianna Passamonti and Giulia Fava (9,6) of Italy with Britain's Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers (8,5) are in fifth place.

In the Under 17 fleet Australia's Martín Wizner and Pedro Ameneiro finished a tremedous run of results (2,2) on the two final days to take the U17 Title ahead of Tomasso Cilli and Bruno Mantero (4,4) of Italy.

Third were Demetrio Sposato and Gabriele Centrone (13,7) of Italy.

A good finish for the Brits winning the final two races, with Jack Lewis and Charlie Bacon (1,9) fifth overall, and Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright (5,1) in ninth.

420 World Championship - Final Open Leaders after 12 races (64 entries)

1st ESP 56331 Enrique LUJÁN and Pablo LUJÁN 1 1 3 6 3 5 8 4 9 1 3 6 41 pts

2nd ESP 52779 Albert TORRES and Francisco MULET 4 3 7 2 4 2 2 3 13 2 10 9 48 pts

3rd ESP 55947 Carlos BALAGUER and Antoni MASSANET 5 1 3 1 1 3 3 6 2 12 13 BFD 50 pts

4 FRA 56030 Enzo BALANGER and Gaultier TALLIEU 2 6 4 4 7 4 13 8 11 6 8 1 61 pts

5 FRA 55986 Thomas ANDRE and Justin BARADAT 6 5 2 11 1 4 1 2 10 8 12 BFD 62 pts

6 ITA 56028 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Kevin RIO 3 12 6 5 6 2 5 1 26 5 15 3 63 pts

7 ITA 56278 Edoardo FERRARO and Francesco ORLANDO 6 2 1 1 2 7 4 7 3 15 16 BFD 64 pts

8 AUS 54351 Chris CHARLWOOD and Josh DAWSON 1 3 1 2 4 1 DNS 9 4 27 11 5 68 pts

9 ESP 55980 Eduard FERRER and Carlos DE MAQUA 2 5 4 12 10 9 9 5 5 23 5 4 70 pts

10 ESP 56251 Elias ARETZ and Pablo GARCÍA 5 8 6 3 18 8 6 15 1 3 1 BFD 74 pts

420 World Championship - Final Ladies Leaders after 12 races (39 entries)

1st AUS 54798 Nia JERWOOD and Monique DE VRIES 1 1 9 4 1 1 3 1 2 3 1 7 25 pts

2nd AUS 55158 Laura HARDING and Eleanor GRIMSHAW 2 3 3 3 3 2 2 2 1 2 2 4 25 pts

3rd ITA 56047 Arianna PASSAMONTI and Giulia FAVA 9 5 11 1 9 6 18 9 3 1 9 6 69 pts

4 AUS 53663 Sophie MCINTOSH and and Orla MULHOLLAND-PATTERSON 3 9 6 5 5 5 4 3 7 16 14 10 71 pts

5 GBR 55517 Isabel DAVIES and Gemma KEERS 4 7 8 14 4 DSQ 1 5 4 13 8 5 73 pts

6 AUS 55166 Sophie JACKSON and Laura THOMSON 20 2 7 12 2 3 5 6 11 19 10 1 78 pts

7 ESP 56246 María CABA and Pilar CABA 7 4 1 2 6 4 6 4 5 UFD BFD 8 87 pts

8 SUI 56274 Solène MARIANI and Maude SCHMID 8 8 27 7 8 8 7 7 13 14 4 9 93 pts

9 FRA 56376 Clara OLIVE and Solenza MARIANI 16 10 2 8 10 10 9 12 6 7 5 16 95 pts

10 BRA 54642 Olívia BELDA and Elisa VON FRITSCH 5 6 14 ARB 7 7 11 11 8 ARB 11 2 100 pts

420 World Championship - Final U17 Leaders after 12 races (41 entries)

1st ESP 55163 Martín WIZNER and Pedro AMENEIRO 3 12 UFD ARB 2 1 7 1 1 1 2 2 47 pts

2nd ITA 56076 Tommaso CILLI and Bruno MANTERO 4 2 13 1 11 3 2 2 6 11 4 4 50 pts

3rd ITA 56563 Demetrio SPOSATO and Gabriele CENTRONE 8 4 1 4 6 6 5 5 3 2 13 7 51 pts

4 ESP 55846 Pol MARSANS and Alex MARSANS 5 5 15 5 1 2 4 4 11 5 3 16 60 pts

5 GBR 56091 Jack LEWIS and Charlie BACON 17 14 4 3 5 4 12 6 4 3 1 9 65 pts

6 GER 55660 Florian BÜSCHER and Maximilian BÜSCHER 1 1 14 7 3 5 13 3 8 DSQ 6 8 69 pts

7 ITA 55951 Tommaso SALVETTA and Giovanni SANDRINI 2 3 7 14 10 7 6 10 5 8 8 3 69 pts

8 GRE 54484 Ariadni-Paraskevi SPANAKI and Myrto PAPADOPOULOU 7 6 2 13 9 17 1 14 2 7 9 13 83 pts

9 GBR 56342 Rhys LEWIS and Drew WRIGHT 20 7 25 6 8 24 3 9 10 12 5 1 105 pts

10 GRE 54264 Konstantinos VARDALIS and Panagiotis Giorgos MATSADES 6 9 18 11 4 UFD 8 7 7 16 21 5 112 pts



Gerald New - Sailweb

3 January 2018 7:15 GMT