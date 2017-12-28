29er Worlds - Practice race images

29er Practice race start - Click image for a larger image

29er Worlds - Practice Race leaders ? (58 entries)

1. FRA 3 Theo REVIL and Gautier GUEVEL

2. SLO 2706 Rok VERDERBER and Klemen SEMELBAUER

3. FRA 2 Benjamin JAFFREZIC and Leo CHAUVEL

4. NZL 5 Sebastian LARDIES and Scott MCKENZIE

5. AUS 6 Lachie BREWER and Max PAUL

6. AUS 11 Archie CROPLEY and Simon MURNAGHAN

7. AUS 2546 Henry LARKINGS and Miles DAVEY

8. NZL 12 Francesco KAYROUZ and Jackson KEON

9. AUS 18 Annabelle DAVIES and Madison WOODWARD

10. NZL 19 Josh BERRY and Tom FYFE

Full results here

Some needed the practice - Click image for a larger image

Others were just getting started - Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

2 January 2018 11:37 GMT