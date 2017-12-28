Dinghy
 

29er Worlds - Practice race images

The Practice Race for the 29er World Championships, hosted by the Royal Hong Kong YC, took place Tuesday.

29er Practice race start - Click image for a larger image

29er Worlds - Practice Race leaders ? (58 entries)

1. FRA 3 Theo REVIL and Gautier GUEVEL
2. SLO 2706 Rok VERDERBER and Klemen SEMELBAUER
3. FRA 2 Benjamin JAFFREZIC and Leo CHAUVEL
4. NZL 5 Sebastian LARDIES and Scott MCKENZIE
5. AUS 6 Lachie BREWER and Max PAUL
6. AUS 11 Archie CROPLEY and Simon MURNAGHAN
7. AUS 2546 Henry LARKINGS and Miles DAVEY
8. NZL 12 Francesco KAYROUZ and Jackson KEON
9. AUS 18 Annabelle DAVIES and Madison WOODWARD
10. NZL 19 Josh BERRY and Tom FYFE

Full results here

Some needed the practice - Click image for a larger image

Others were just getting started - Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
2 January 2018 11:37 GMT

Related articles

29er Worlds - Practice race images 2 January 2018 11:37
420 Worlds - Still all to play for in Fremantle 2 January 2018 10:07
B14 Worlds - Craig and Lewis lead from the front 2 January 2018 9:39
420 Worlds - Davies and Keers on top form 1 January 2018 9:26
Grafham Grand Prix - Big breeze action reduces fleet 31 December 2017 16:57
420 Worlds - The Fremantle Doctor is back for Day 3 31 December 2017 11:28
420 Worlds - Back on Track for Day 2 30 December 2017 13:14
B14 Worlds - Pre-Worlds call time early 30 December 2017 10:29
420 World Championship - Day 1 in Fremantle - Update 30 December 2017 0:23
B14 Worlds - Penultimate day of Pre-Worlds 29 December 2017 11:31
29er Worlds - Final of Pre-Worlds event 29 December 2017 9:47
Frozen Sheets and Ice for Brass Monkey 28 December 2017 11:08


Latest






















UK Hosted