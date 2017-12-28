420 Worlds - Still all to play for in Fremantle



The Windy Day 3 Video

In the women's championship Australia's Nia Jerwood and Monique de Vries (2,3) held off the challenge from Laura Harding and Eleanor Grinshaw (1,2) to keep a three point overall lead.

In third place are Spain's Maria and Pilar Caba (4,5) but 19 points back from the leaders.

Britain's Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers (4,13) are in sixth place.

Spanish pair Carlos Balaguer and Antoni Massanet (2,12) have a four point lead in the Open Championship over Albert Torres and Francisco Mulet (13,2) in second place.

Completing the all Spanish podium are Enrique and Pablo Lujan (9,1) with Edoardo Ferraro and Francesco Orlando (3,15) of Italy in fourth.

Eleanor Keers and Aaron Chadwick (21,26) of Britain are 28th overall in the Open fleet.

In the Under 17 fleet Demetrio Sposato and Gabriele Centrone (3,2) of Italy take the overall lead after a poor day for Tomasso Cilli and Bruno Mantero (6,12) dropped them to fourth.

In second place are Spain's Pol and Alex Marsens (11,5) in a tight battle for the podium places.

Britain's Jack Lewis and Charlie Bacon (4,3) recovered to sixth overall. Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright (10,13) stay in 11th overall.

Another fresh wind day is forecast for the final day of racing Wednesday, promising more action aplenty on the waters off Fremantle.

420 World Championship - Open Leaders after 10 races (64 entries)

1 ESP 55947 Carlos BALAGUER and Antoni MASSANET 5 1 3 1 1 3 3 6 2 12 25 pts

2 ESP 52779 Albert TORRES and Francisco MULET 4 3 7 2 4 2 2 3 13 2 29 pts

3 ESP 56331 Enrique LUJÁN and Pablo LUJÁN 1 1 3 6 3 5 8 4 9 1 32 pts

4 ITA 56278 Edoardo FERRARO and Francesco ORLANDO 6 2 1 1 2 7 4 7 3 15 33 pts

5 FRA 55986 Thomas ANDRE and Justin BARADAT 6 5 2 11 1 4 1 2 10 8 39 pts

6 ITA 56028 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Kevin RIO 3 12 6 5 6 2 5 1 26 5 45 pts

7 AUS 54351 Chris CHARLWOOD and Josh DAWSON 1 3 1 2 4 1 DNS 9 4 27 52 pts

8 FRA 56030 Enzo BALANGER and Gaultier TALLIEU 2 6 4 4 7 4 13 8 11 6 52 pts

9 ESP 56251 Elias ARETZ and Pablo GARCÍA 5 8 6 3 18 8 6 15 1 3 55 pts

10 ESP 55980 Eduard FERRER and Carlos DE MAQUA 2 5 4 12 10 9 9 5 5 23 61 pts

420 World Championship - Ladies Leaders after 10 races (39 entries)

1 AUS 54798 Nia JERWOOD and Monique DE VRIES 1 1 9 4 1 1 3 1 2 3 17 pts

2 AUS 55158 Laura HARDING and Eleanor GRIMSHAW 2 3 3 3 3 2 2 2 1 2 20 pts

3 ESP 56246 María CABA and Pilar CABA 7 4 1 2 6 4 6 4 5 UFD 39 pts

4 AUS 53663 Sophie MCINTOSH and Orla MULHOLLAND-PATTERSON 3 9 6 5 5 5 4 3 7 16 47 pts

5 ITA 56047 Arianna PASSAMONTI and Giulia FAVA 9 5 11 1 9 6 18 9 3 1 54 pts

6 GBR 55517 Isabel DAVIES and Gemma KEERS 4 7 8 14 4 DSQ 1 5 4 13 60 pts

7 AUS 55166 Sophie JACKSON and Laura THOMSON 20 2 7 12 2 3 5 6 11 19 67 pts

8 FRA 56376 Clara OLIVE and Solenza MARIANI 16 10 2 8 10 10 9 12 6 7 74 pts

9 SUI 56274 Solène MARIANI and Maude SCHMID 8 8 27 7 8 8 7 7 13 14 80 pts

10 BRA 54642 Olívia BELDA and Elisa VON FRITSCH 5 6 14 ARB 7 7 11 11 8 ARB 87 pts

420 World Championship - U17 Leaders after 10 races (41 entries)

1 ITA 56563 Demetrio SPOSATO and Gabriele CENTRONE 8 4 1 4 6 6 5 5 3 2 36 pts

2 ESP 55846 Pol MARSANS and Alex MARSANS 5 5 15 5 1 2 4 4 11 5 42 pts

3 ESP 55163 Martín WIZNER and Pedro AMENEIRO 3 12 UFD ARB 2 1 7 1 1 1 43 pts

4 ITA 56076 Tommaso CILLI and Bruno MANTERO 4 2 13 1 11 3 2 2 6 12 43 pts

5 GER 55660 Florian BÜSCHER and Maximilian BÜSCHER 1 1 14 7 3 5 13 3 8 7 48 pts

6 GBR 56091 Jack LEWIS and Charlie BACON 17 14 4 3 5 4 12 6 4 3 55 pts

7 ITA 55951 Tommaso SALVETTA and Giovanni SANDRINI 2 3 7 14 10 7 6 10 5 9 59 pts

8 GRE 54484 Ariadni-Paraskevi SPANAKI and Myrto PAPADOPOULOU 7 6 2 13 9 17 1 14 2 8 62 pts

9 GRE 54264 Konstantinos VARDALIS and Panagiotis Giorgos MATSADES 6 9 18 11 4 UFD 8 7 7 17 87 pts

10 ITA 56272 Carlotta SCODNIK and Camilla SCODNIK 12 11 3 8 15 13 19 19 9 6 96 pts



Archie PENN and Ben WARRINGTON

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

2 January 2018 10:07 GMT