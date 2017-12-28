B14 Worlds - Craig and Lewis lead from the front

Day one of the B14 Worlds was sailed in the top end of the classes wind range with almost half the fleet posting DNC and DNF results for the race one of the day.

Race two was abandoned when the port gate mark was run over and sunk by a capsizing entrant.

Without time to safely relay the mark and the winds at the top of the classes wing range racing was abandoned.

Craig and Lewis lad from Australia's Robbie Hunt and Ben Price with Craig Garmstone and Nick Darlow Third.

B14 World Championship Day 1 Leaders (34 entries)

1st GBR 796 Nick Craig and Tobytastic Lewis Frensham Ponds SC 1.0 pts

2nd AUS 372 Robbie Hunt and Ben Price Kingston Beach SC 2.0 pts

3rd AUS 375 Craig Garmston and Nick Darlow McCrae YC 3.0 pts

4th AUS 373 Ian Cunningham and David Cunningham McCrae YC 4.0 pts

5th AUS 793 Guy Bancroft and Louis Chapman McCrae YC 5.0 pts

6th AUS 351 Glen Cardwell and Dylan Cardwell Illawarra YC 6.0 pts

7th AUS 780 Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan Woollarah SC 7.0 pts

8th GBR 770 Simon Hadley and Nikki Hadley Whitstable YC 8.0 pts

9th AUS 794 Andrew Jones and Josh Jones Port Dalrymple YC 9.0 pts

10th AUS 781 David Loutit and David Grace McCrae YC 10.0 pts

11th AUS 159 Fynley Harding and Isaac Shipp Leven YC 11.0 pts

12th AUS 368 Kirsty Gray and Julian Salter RYCT 12.0 pts

13th GBR 786 Geraldine Fermour and Chris Fermour Whitstable YC 13.0 pts

14th AUS 359 Chris Wells and Peter Girling Deviot SC 14.0 pts

15th AUS 364 Geoff Jakins and Glenn Stewart Teralba YC 15.0 pts

16th AUS 182 Simon Baker and Joshua Baker Deviot SC 16.0 pts

17th AUS 367 Steve Miller and Lauren Bird Midway Point YC 17.0 pts

18th HKG 792 Martin Mok and Adrian Beswick Royal Hong Kong YC 18.0 pts

19th AUS 156 Ewan Campbell and Tori Campbell Safety Beach SC 19.0 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

2 January 2018 9:39 GMT