420 Worlds - Davies and Keers on top form

Davies and Keers added a fifth in their second race to record their bset day of the championship and are sixth overall after eight races.

Leaders in the Ladies event are Australia's Nia Jerwood and Monique de Vries (3,1) with Laura Harding and Eleanor Grinshaw (2,2) and Spain's Maria and Pilar Caba (6,4) third.

A change of leader in the Open event, after Australia's Chris Charlwood and Josh Dawson had to replace their mast and missed race 7. They returned for race eight to finish in ninth and drop to third overall.

New leaders are the Spanish pair Carlos Balaguer and Antoni Massanet (3,6), with Albert Torres and Francisco Mulet (2,3) now in second place.

Eleanor Keers and Aaron Chadwick (26,23) of Britain are 29th overall in the Open fleet.

In the Under 17 fleet Tomasso Cilli and Bruno Mantero (2,2) of Italy are the new leaders.

In second place are Spain's Pol and Alex Marsens (4,4) with Demetrio Sposato and Gabriele Centrone third.

Britain's Jack Lewis and Charlie Bacon (12,6) drop a place to seventh overall. Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright (3,9) had their best day to date and climb to 11th overall.

Forecasters are still predicting softer pressure Tuesday, which may please some of the visitors to Fremantle.

420 World Championship - Ladies Leaders after 8 races (39 entries)

1 AUS 54798 Nia JERWOOD and Monique DE VRIES 1 1 9 4 1 1 3 1 12 pts

2 AUS 55158 Laura HARDING and Eleanor GRIMSHAW 2 3 3 3 3 2 2 2 17 pts

3 ESP 56246 María CABA and Pilar CABA 7 4 1 2 6 4 6 4 27 pts

4 AUS 53663 Sophie MCINTOSH and Orla MULHOLLAND-PATTERSON 3 9 6 5 5 5 4 3 31 pts

5 AUS 55166 Sophie JACKSON and Laura THOMSON 20 2 7 12 2 3 5 6 37 pts

6 GBR 55517 Isabel DAVIES and Gemma KEERS 4 7 8 14 4 DSQ 1 5 43 pts

7 ITA 56047 Arianna PASSAMONTI and Giulia FAVA 9 5 11 1 9 6 18 9 50 pts

8 SUI 56274 Solène MARIANI and Maude SCHMID 8 8 27 7 8 8 7 7 53 pts

9 FRA 56376 Clara OLIVE and Solenza MARIANI 16 10 2 8 10 10 9 12 61 pts

10 BRA 54642 Olívia BELDA and Elisa VON FRITSCH 5 6 14 ARB 7 7 11 11 61 pts

420 World Championship - Open Leaders after 8 races (64 entries)

1 ESP 55947 Carlos BALAGUER and Antoni MASSANET" 5 1 3 1 1 3 3 6 17 pts

2 ESP 52779 Albert TORRES and Francisco MULET 4 3 7 2 4 2 2 3 20 pts

3 AUS 54351 Chris CHARLWOOD and Josh DAWSON 1 3 1 2 4 1 DNS 9 21 pts

4 FRA 55986 Thomas ANDRE and Justin BARADAT 6 5 2 11 1 4 1 2 21 pts

5 ITA 56278 Edoardo FERRARO and Francesco ORLANDO 6 2 1 1 2 7 4 7 23 pts

6 ESP 56331 Enrique LUJÁN and Pablo LUJÁN 1 1 3 6 3 5 8 4 23 pts

7 ITA 56028 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Kevin RIO 3 12 6 5 6 2 5 1 28 pts

8 FRA 56030 Enzo BALANGER and Gaultier TALLIEU 2 6 4 4 7 4 13 8 35 pts

9 ESP 55980 Eduard FERRER and Carlos DE MAQUA 2 5 4 12 10 9 9 5 44 pts

10 ESP 56251 Elias ARETZ and Pablo GARCÍA 5 8 6 3 18 8 6 15 51 pts

420 World Championship - U17 Leaders after 8 races (41 entries)

1 ITA 56076 Tommaso CILLI and Bruno MANTERO 4 2 13 1 11 3 2 2 25 pts

2 ESP 55846 Pol MARSANS and Alex MARSANS 5 5 15 5 1 2 4 4 26 pts

3 ITA 56563 Demetrio SPOSATO and Gabriele CENTRONE 8 4 1 4 6 6 5 5 31 pts

4 GER 55660 Florian BÜSCHER and Maximilian BÜSCHER 1 1 14 7 3 5 13 3 33 pts

5 ESP 55163 Martín WIZNER and Pedro AMENEIRO 3 12 UFD ARB 2 1 7 1 40 pts

6 ITA 55951 Tommaso SALVETTA and Giovanni SANDRINI 2 3 7 14 10 7 6 10 45 pts

7 GBR 56091 Jack LEWIS and Charlie BACON 17 14 4 3 5 4 12 6 48 pts

8 GRE 54484 Ariadni-Paraskevi SPANAKI and Myrto PAPADOPOULOU 7 6 2 13 9 17 1 14 52 pts

9 GRE 54264 Konstantinos VARDALIS and Panagiotis Giorgos MATSADES 6 9 18 11 4 UFD 8 7 63 pts

10 ESP 54984 Lluc REVERTÉ and Joan VILA 15 16 5 10 13 9 9 13 74 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

1 January 2018 9:26 GMT