Grafham Grand Prix - Big breeze action reduces fleet

An exciting day was in store, with 20-25 knots and gusts up to 30 knots. Of the 169 entries, only 73 took to the water for the three-race contest on Grafham Water.

Winners of the Fast event were David White and Jon Sweet (2,1,1) in a Formula 18, ahead of Michael Sims and Rich Nurse (1,3,DNC) in a 505.

The Medium Fleet was won by Contender sailor Stuart Jones (1,1,1) with second David Hall and Paul Constable (6,3,9) in a Fireball.

And the Slow fleet was won by Fergus Barnham and Andy Hunter in a GP14 (2,1,3) ahead of the Laser of Alistair Goodwin (3,1,4).

Next Event is the King George Gallop at King George Sailing Club which replaces the cancelled Bloody Mary - 6 January 2018.

Grafham Grand Prix - Fast Fleet - Final leaders after 3 races (11 raced)

1st Formula 18 David WHITE and Jon SWEET Grafham Water SC -2 1 1 2 pts

2nd 505 Michael SIMS and Rich NURSE Carsington Sc 1 3 (39 DNC) 4 pts

3rd 505 Tom GILLARD and Harry BRIDDON Sheffield Viking -7 2 2 4 pts

4th 505 Neil RABBITTS and Mike PRIDDLE Burton SC -5 4 3 7 pts

5th RS400 Sam KNIGHT and John KNIGHT Bartley SC 3 (39 DNC) 4 7 pts

6th RS400 Adam WHITEHOUSE and Chris BOWNES Wilsonian 4 -5 5 9 pts

7th RS400 Jon WILLARS and Richard BRAMELD Welton (39 BFD) 39 DSQ 6 45 pts

8th RS500 Peter CURTIS and James CURTIS Grafham Water SC 6 (39 DNC) 39 DNC 45 pts

9th RS800 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON Datchet Water S C (39 DNC) 39 DNC 7 46 pts

Grafham Grand Prix - Medium Fleet - Final leaders after 3 races (25 raced)

1st Contender Stuart JONES Datchet Water SC -1 1 1 2 pts

2nd Fireball David HALL and Paul CONSTABLE Blackwater SC 6 3 -9 9 pts

3rd Flying 15 Simon KNELLER and Simon DABSON Grafham Water SC 5 -10 4 9 pts

4th Merlin Rocket Ben MCGRANE and James STEWART Netley SC 4 6 -10 10 pts

5th Flying 15 Bruce BONAR and David ASHWORTH Rutland SC 3 8 (65 DNC) 11 pts

6th Sprint 15 Kevin CUMMERSON Grafham Water SC -14 4 7 11 pts

7th RS200 Jonny MCGOVERN and Sarah MCGOVERN Port Dinorwic -8 5 6 11 pts

8th Sprint 15 Christian MASH Grafham Water SC -21 2 12 14 pts

9th National 12 John MEADOWCROFT and Oliver MEADOWCROFT Upper Thames 2 12 (65 DNC) 14 pts

10th Flying 15 Charles APTHORP and Charlie APTHORP Hayling Island SC -9 9 5 14 pts

Grafham Grand Prix - Slow Fleet - Final leaders after 3 races (38 raced)

1st GP14 Fergus BARNHAM and Andy HUNTER Snettisham Beach SC (66 DNC) 2 1 3 pts

2nd Laser Alistair GOODWIN Haversham SC 3 1 -4 4 pts

3rd Laser Radial Joe SCURRAH Carsington SC 2 -16 2 4 pts

4th GP14 Nick DEVEREUX and Geoff EDWARDS Budworth SC 1 -5 5 6 pts

5th Laser Ben FLOWER Poly Steps Quay 4 -14 3 7 pts

6th Challenger Graham HALL Rutland SC -8 5 6 11 pts

7th Laser Radial Ross WILLIAMS Grafham Water SC / QMSC 9 3 -12 12 pts

8th RS Aero 7 Paul BARTLETT Starcross YC 5 -21 8 13 pts

9th GP14 Pete GRAY and Richard PEPPERDINE SHSC 7 7 (66 DNC) 14 pts

10th Laser Radial Phil BEVAN Grafham Water SC -14 6 9 15 pts

31 December 2017 16:57 GMT