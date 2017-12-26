420 Worlds - The Fremantle Doctor is back for Day 3

Click image for a larger image

In the Open event, Australian champions Chris Charlwood and Josh Dawson took a fourth and a first, giving them a one point lead over the Spanish pair Carlos Balaguer and Antoni Massanet (1,3).

Italians Edouardo Ferraro and Francesco Orlando (2,7) are third on the points table at the half way mark of the championship.

In the Ladies fleet, Australia's Nia Jerwood and Monique de Vries took back to back wins to extend to a five point lead.

Second are Laura Harding and Eleanor Grinshaw (3,2) with Spain's Maria and Pilar Caba (6,4) now third.

Britain's Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers (4,DSQ) are seventh overall. Lainey Terkelsen and

Lucie Offord (28,20) are 21st overall.

In the Under 17 fleet Germany’s Florian and Maximilian Buscher (3,5) head the points table.

In second place are Spain's Pol and Alex Marsens (1,2) with third Italians Tomasso Cilli and Bruno Mantero (11,3).

Britain's Jack Lewis and Charlie Bacon (5,4) gain a place to sixth overall. Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright (8,24) are 14th overall.

420 World Championship - Open Leaders after 6 races (64 entries)

1st AUS 54351 Chris CHARLWOOD and Josh DAWSON 1 3 1 2 4 1 8 pts

2nd ESP 55947 Carlos BALAGUER and Antoni MASSANET 5 1 3 1 1 3 9 pts

3rd ITA 56278 Edoardo FERRARO and Francesco ORLANDO 6 2 1 1 2 7 12 pts

4th ESP 56331 Enrique LUJÁN and Pablo LUJÁN 1 1 3 6 3 5 13 pts

5th ESP 52779 Albert TORRES and Francisco MULET 4 3 7 2 4 2 15 pts

6th FRA 55986 Thomas ANDRE and Justin BARADAT 6 5 2 11 1 4 18 pts

7th FRA 56030 Enzo BALANGER and Gaultier TALLIEU 2 6 4 4 7 4 20 pts

8th ITA 56028 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Kevin RIO 3 12 6 5 6 2 22 pts

9th FRA 55086 Tristan PERON-PHILIPPE and Yvon LARNICOL 4 2 UFD 3 5 13 27 pts

10th AUS 56160 Otto HENRY and Rome FEATHERSTONE 15 4 2 10 6 6 28 pts

Best GBR: 29th GBR 56339 Eleanor KEERS and Aaron CHADWICK 12 7 16 20 17 18 70pts.

420 World Championship - Ladies Leaders after 6 races (39 entries)

1st AUS 54798 Nia JERWOOD and Monique DE VRIES 1 1 9 4 1 1 8 pts

2nd AUS 55158 Laura HARDING and Eleanor GRIMSHAW 2 3 3 3 3 2 13 pts

3rd ESP 56246 María CABA and Pilar CABA 7 4 1 2 6 4 17 pts

4th AUS 53663 Sophie MCINTOSH and Orla MULHOLLAND-PATTERSON 3 9 6 5 5 5 24 pts

5th AUS 55166 Sophie JACKSON and Laura THOMSON 20 2 7 12 2 3 26 pts

6th ITA 56047 Arianna PASSAMONTI and Giulia FAVA 9 5 11 1 9 6 30 pts

7th GBR 55517 Isabel DAVIES and Gemma KEERS 4 7 8 14 4 DSQ 37 pts

8th BRA 54642 Olívia BELDA and Elisa VON FRITSCH 5 6 14 ARB 7 7 39 pts

9th SUI 56274 Solène MARIANI and Maude SCHMID 8 8 27 7 8 8 39 pts

10th FRA 56376 Clara OLIVE and Solenza MARIANI 16 10 2 8 10 10 40 pts

420 World Championship - U17 Leaders after 6 races (41 entries)

1st GER 55660 Florian BÜSCHER and Maximilian BÜSCHER 1 1 14 7 3 5 17 pts

2nd ESP 55846 Pol MARSANS and Alex MARSANS 5 5 15 5 1 2 18 pts

3rd ITA 56076 Tommaso CILLI and Bruno MANTERO 4 2 13 1 11 3 21 pts

4th ITA 56563 Demetrio SPOSATO and Gabriele CENTRONE 8 4 1 4 6 6 21 pts

5th ITA 55951 Tommaso SALVETTA and Giovanni SANDRINI 2 3 7 14 10 7 29 pts

6th GBR 56091 Jack LEWIS and Charlie BACON 17 14 4 3 5 4 30 pts

7th ESP 55163 Martín WIZNER and Pedro AMENEIRO 3 12 UFD ARB 2 1 32 pts

8th GRE 54484 Ariadni-Paraskevi SPANAKI and Myrto PAPADOPOULOU 7 6 2 13 9 17 37 pts

9th ITA 56272 Carlotta SCODNIK and Camilla SCODNIK 12 11 3 8 15 13 47 pts

10th GRE 54264 Konstantinos VARDALIS and Panagiotis Giorgos MATSADES 6 9 18 11 4 UFD 48 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

31 December 2017 11:28 GMT