420 Worlds - Back on Track for Day 2

The Open fleets, having lost a race yesterday, completed three races with Italians Edouardo Ferraro and Francesco Orlando (2,1,1) tie for the lead with Chris Charlwood and Josh Dawson (3,1,2).

In the Ladies fleet, Spain's Maria and Pilar Caba set the standard racking up a 1,2 scorecard. Leaders after four races are Australia's Nia Jerwood and Monique de Vries (9,4) by one point from María and Pilar Caba.

Britain's Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers (8,14) are seventh overall. Lainey Terkelsen and

Lucie Offord (22,18) are 21st overall.

In the Under 17 fleet the Spanish crew of Martin Wizner and Pedro Ameneiro, finished first and second in their two races, but were over the start line in the first race.

Italians Tomasso Cilli and Bruno Mantero (13,1) move to the top of the table, just clear of the German crew of Florian and Maximilian Buscher (14,7).

Britain's Jack Lewis and Charlie Bacon (4,3) had a much better day and are seventh overall. Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright (7,25) are 14th overall.

420 World Championship - Ladies Leaders after 4 races (39 entries)

1 AUS 54798 Nia JERWOOD and Monique DE VRIES 1 1 9 4 6 pts

2 ESP 56246 María CABA and Pilar CABA 7 4 1 2 7 pts

3 AUS 55158 Laura HARDING and Eleanor GRIMSHAW 2 3 3 3 8 pts

4 AUS 53663 Sophie MCINTOSH and Orla MULHOLLAND-PATTERSON 3 9 6 5 14 pts

5 ITA 56047 Arianna PASSAMONTI and Giulia FAVA 9 5 11 1 15 pts

6 BRA 54642 Olívia BELDA and Elisa VON FRITSCH 5 6 14 6 17 pts

7 GBR 55517 Isabel DAVIES and Gemma KEERS 4 7 8 14 19 pts

8 FRA 56376 Clara OLIVE and Solenza MARIANI 16 10 2 8 20 pts

9 AUS 55166 Sophie JACKSON and Laura THOMSON 20 2 7 12 21 pts

10 SUI 56274 Solène MARIANI and Maude SCHMID 8 8 27 7 23 pts

420 World Championship - Open Leaders after 4 races (64 entries)

1st ITA 56278 Edoardo FERRARO and Francesco ORLANDO 6 2 1 1 4 pts

2nd AUS 54351 Chris CHARLWOOD and Josh DAWSON 1 3 1 2 4 pts

3rd ESP 55947 Carlos BALAGUER and Antoni MASSANET 5 1 3 1 5 pts

4th ESP 56331 Enrique LUJÁN and Pablo LUJÁN 1 1 3 6 5 pts

5th ESP 52779 Albert TORRES and Francisco MULET 4 3 7 2 9 pts

6th FRA 55086 Tristan PERON-PHILIPPE and Yvon LARNICOL 4 2 UFD 3 9 pts

7th FRA 56030 Enzo BALANGER and Gaultier TALLIEU 2 6 4 4 10 pts

8th ESP 55980 Eduard FERRER and Carlos DE MAQUA 2 5 4 12 11 pts

9th FRA 55986 Thomas ANDRE and Justin BARADAT 6 5 2 11 13 pts

10th ESP 56251 Elias ARETZ and Pablo GARCÍA 5 8 6 3 14 pts

Best GBR:

26th GBR 56339 Eleanor KEERS and Aaron CHADWICK 12 7 16 20 26 35 pts

420 World Championship - U17 Leaders after 4 races (41 entries)

1 ITA 56076 Tommaso CILLI and Bruno MANTERO 4 2 13 1 7 pts

2 GER 55660 Florian BÜSCHER and Maximilian BÜSCHER 1 1 14 7 9 pts

3 ITA 56563 Demetrio SPOSATO and Gabriele CENTRONE 8 4 1 4 9 pts

4 ITA 55951 Tommaso SALVETTA and Giovanni SANDRINI 2 3 7 14 12 pts

5 GRE 54484 Ariadni-Paraskevi SPANAKI and Myrto PAPADOPOULOU 7 6 2 13 15 pts

6 ESP 55846 Pol MARSANS and Alex MARSANS 5 5 15 5 15 pts

7 GBR 56091 Jack LEWIS and Charlie BACON 17 14 4 3 21 pts

8 ITA 56272 Carlotta SCODNIK and Camilla SCODNIK 12 11 3 8 22 pts

9 GRE 54264 Konstantinos VARDALIS and Panagiotis Giorgos MATSADES 6 9 18 11 26 pts

10 ESP 55163 Martín WIZNER and Pedro AMENEIRO 3 12 UFD ARB 29 pts

30 December 2017 13:14 GMT

30 December 2017 13:14 GMT