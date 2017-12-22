B14 Worlds - Pre-Worlds call time early





Britain's Nick Craig and Toby Lewis from Frensham Ponds SC finished in fourth place, two points off the podium.

Racing in the 2018 B14 World Championship starts on Tuesday 2 January.

Thirty-five teams will take part with five British Crews competing:

Nick Craig and Tobytastic Lewis

James Lohrey and Charlie Hadley

Simon Hadley and Nikki Hadley

Geraldine and Chris Fermour

Mark Barnes and Lauren Keil

Full results here (pdf)

