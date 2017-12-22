B14 Worlds - Pre-Worlds call time early

No racing on the final day of the B14 Pre-Worlds at Port Dalrymple YC, Tasmania, so winners are Nick Richardson and Adrian Beswick of the Hong Kong YC.
Britain's Nick Craig and Toby Lewis from Frensham Ponds SC finished in fourth place, two points off the podium.
Racing in the 2018 B14 World Championship starts on Tuesday 2 January.
Thirty-five teams will take part with five British Crews competing:
Nick Craig and Tobytastic Lewis
James Lohrey and Charlie Hadley
Simon Hadley and Nikki Hadley
Geraldine and Chris Fermour
Mark Barnes and Lauren Keil
Full results here (pdf)
G New
30 December 2017 10:29 GMT