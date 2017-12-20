Dinghy
 

B14 Worlds - Penultimate day of Pre-Worlds

Going into the final day of the B14 Australian Nationals, Nick Richardson and Adrian Beswick hold on to the lead.

After six races and the discard, Richardson and Beswick of the Hong Kong YC have a four point lead over Robbie Hunt and Ben Price, with Guy Bancroft an Louis Chapman third.

Britain's Nick Craig and Toby Lewis from Frensham Ponds SC are in fourth place, two points off the podium.

Fifth are Mark Barnes and Lauren Keil of Whitstable YC.

Saturday is the final day of the pre-worlds event with two races scheduled and the top seven boats separated by only eighteen points.

Full results here (pdf)

