29er Worlds - Final of Pre-Worlds event

The British/Irish pair, based in Hong Kong, put down a strong marker for the 29er Worlds starting on the 2nd January with the practice race.

29er - Hong Kong Open after 12 races (33 entries)

1st HKG 2532 Calum GREGOR and Jon CRAWFORD 25 pts

2nd HKG 2655 Karrie CLARK and Akira SAKAI 30 pts

3rd NZL 5 Sebastian LARDIES and Scott MCKENZIE 46 pts

4th NZL 19 Josh BERRY and Tom FYFE 71 pts

5th AUS 25 Kieran BUCKTIN and Shannon WRIGHT 74 pts

6th RUS 2523 Vasilii ANDREEV and Leonid PUSHEV 78 pts

7th NZL 2390 Lewis ANDERSON and Pat MORGAN 85 pts

8th NZL 12 Francesco KAYROUZ and Jackson KEON 94 pts

9th HKG 2521 Matthew CLARK and Isamu Kendal SAKAI 94 pts

10th HKG 261 Malo KENNISH and Anatole MARTIN 97 pts

11th NZL 2547 Helena SANDERSON and Jack HONEY 112 pts

12th HKG 1951 Duncan GREGOR and Peter BACKE 123 pts

13th HKG 267 Harriette EDMONDS and Russell AYLSWORTH 131 pts

14th HKG 2613 Casey LAW and Nathan BRADLEY 133 pts

15th NZL 2398 Ben PATERSON and Sean PATERSON 136 pts

16th NZL 2687 Campbell STANTON and William SHAPLAND 139 pts

17th CAN 2703 Henrik PARKER and Josh SMITHMAN 158 pts

18th NZL 2395 Henry WILSON and Sam MORGAN 160 pts

19th NZL 2396 Craig KEENAN and Reece CAULFIELD 177 pts

20th NZL 2394 Crystal SUN and Olivia HOBBS 185 pts

21st CAN 2073 Galen RICHARDSON and Aidan CHIU 192 pts

22nd USA 2783 Ripley SHELLEY and Severin GRAMM 196 pts

23rd NZL 2393 Sophia FYFE and Zelda LADEFOGED 244 pts

24th HKG 2166 Dolf HENDRIKSON and Julian FUNG 256 pts

25th HKG 9 Cosmas GRELON and Penelope MARTIN 258 pts

26th HKG 2412 Augustin CLOT and Adam PHEASANT 260 pts

27th ISV 2560 Sarah HARDEE and Steven HARDEE 264 pts

28th AUS 2688 Maxwell GIFFNEY and Nathan STANAWAY 304 pts

29th HKG 2531 James FERGUSON and Cameron FERGUSON 314 pts

30th HKG 1112 Sean LEE and Edward SALMON 315 pts

31st HKG 2524 Lewis CLARK and Tiger MOK 319 pts

32nd HKG 2612 Oi Tung Emily HA and Ellie CUMPSTY 320 pts

33rd HKG 216 Rose DUCKWORTH and Katy CRAWFORD 350 pts

33rd HKG 2165 Kala DAVIES and Christos ATZEMIAN 350 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 December 2017 9:47 GMT