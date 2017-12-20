420 World Championship - Day 1 in Fremantle - Update

Jack Lewis/Charlie Bacon (GBR) - Click image for a larger image

In third place are Enzo Balanger and Gaultier Tallieu of France tied on two points with Eduard Ferrer and Carlos De Maquq of Spain.

In fifth place are the Australian pair, Alexander Higgins and Joal McKenzie, tied on three points with Andrea Spangnolli and Kevin Rio of Italy.

Best British competitors are Eleanor Keers and Aaron Chadwick (12) in 23rd place.

Leading the women's event are Nia Jerwood and Monique De Vries (1,1) of Australia. Second are Laura Harding and Eleanor Grimshaw (2,3) with third María and Pilar Caba (7,4).

Britain's Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers (4,7) are in fifth place.

Leading the U17 event are Florian and Maximilian Busher of Germany.

Britain's Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright (20,7) are placed 12th, Jack Lewis and Charlie Bacon (17,14) are 15th.

144 teams from 18 nations are competing at the championship, hosted by the Fremantle Sailing Club.

420 World Championship - Open Leaders after 1 race (64 entries)

1st ESP 56331 Enrique LUJÁN and Pablo LUJÁN 1 pts

1st AUS 54351 Chris CHARLWOOD and Josh DAWSON 1 pts

3nd FRA 56030 Enzo BALANGER and Gaultier TALLIEU 2 pts

3nd ESP 55980 Eduard FERRER and Carlos DE MAQUA 2 pts

5th AUS 56191 Alexander HIGGINS and Joal MCKENZIE 3 pts

5th ITA 56028 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Kevin RIO 3 pts

7th FRA 55086 Tristan PERON-PHILIPPE and Yvon LARNICOL 4 pts

7th ESP 52779 Albert TORRES and Francisco MULET 4 pts

9th ESP 56251 Elias ARETZ and Pablo GARCÍA 5 pts

9th ESP 55947 Carlos BALAGUER and Antoni MASSANET 5 pts

11th FRA 55986 Thomas ANDRE and Justin BARADAT 6 pts

11th ITA 56278 Edoardo FERRARO andFrancesco ORLANDO 6 pts

13th FRA 55985 Hugo LE CLECH and Zachary LE BRIS 7 pts

420 World Championship - Ladies Leaders after 2 races (39 entries)

1st AUS 54798 Nia JERWOOD and Monique DE VRIES 1 1 2 pts

2nd AUS 55158 Laura HARDING and Eleanor GRIMSHAW 2 3 5 pts

3rd ESP 56246 María CABA and Pilar CABA 7 4 11 pts

4th GBR 55517 Isabel DAVIES and Gemma KEERS 4 7 11 pts

5th BRA 54642 Olívia BELDA and Elisa VON FRITSCH 5 6 11 pts

6th AUS 53663 Sophie MCINTOSH and Orla MULHOLLAND-PATTERSON 3 9 12 pts

7th ITA 56047 Arianna PASSAMONTI and Giulia FAVA 9 5 14 pts

8th SUI 56274 Solène MARIANI and Maude SCHMID 8 8 16 pts

9th ITA 56078 Sofia ATTILI and Emma CRUGNOLA 6 13 19 pts

10th AUS 55166 Sophie JACKSON and Laura THOMSON 20 2 22 pts

