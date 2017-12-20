420 World Championship - Day 1 in Fremantle

Balanger and Tallieu (1,2) lead by one point from Enrique and Pablo Lujan (3,1) of Spain, and the Italian pair Andrea Spangnolli and Kevin Rio (1,3), who are tied on four points.

The Australian pair, Alexander Higgins (2,3) and Joal McKenzie take fourth place with five points.

Best British competitors are Eleanor Keers and Aaron Chadwick (12,12) in 23rd with 24 points.

Leading the women's event are Nia Jerwood and Monique De Vries (1,1) of Australia. Second are Laura Harding and Eleanor Grimshaw (2,3) with third María and Pilar Caba (7,4).

Britain's Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers (4,7) are in fifth place.

Leading the U17 event are Florian and Maximilian Busher of Germany.

Britain's Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright (20,7) are placed 12th, Jack Lewis and Charlie Bacon (17,14) are 15th.

144 teams from 18 nations are competing at the championship, hosted by the Fremantle Sailing Club.

420 World Championship - Open Leaders after 2 races (64 entries)

1st FRA 56030 Enzo BALANGER and Gaultier TALLIEU 1 2 3 pts

2nd ESP 56331 Enrique LUJÁN and Pablo LUJÁN 3 1 4 pts

3rd ITA 56028 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Kevin RIO 1 3 4 pts

4th AUS 56191 Alexander HIGGINS and Joal MCKENZIE 2 3 5 pts

5th ESP 55947 Carlos BALAGUER and Antoni MASSANET 2 5 7 pts

6th ESP 55980 Eduard FERRER and Carlos DE MAQUA 7 2 9 pts

7th FRA 55986 Thomas ANDRE and Justin BARADAT 3 6 9 pts

8th AUS 56162 Marcello TORRE and Owen READY 4 7 11 pts

9th ESP 56251 Elias ARETZ and Pablo GARCÍA 7 5 12 pts

10th FRA 55985 Hugo LE CLECH and Zachary LE BRIS 5 7 12 pts

11th FRA 55086 Tristan PERON-PHILIPPE and Yvon LARNICOL 9 4 13 pts

12th ESP 52779 Albert TORRES and Francisco MULET 9 4 13 pts

13th AUS 54351 Chris CHARLWOOD and Josh DAWSON 13 1 14 pts

14th NZL 54590 Andre VAN DAM and Fin GEORGESON 6 8 14 pts

15th ITA 56080 Andrea ABBRUZZESE and Fabio BOLDRINI 5 11 16 pts

16th FRA 56254 Paul COUSIN and Pierre WILLIOT 8 8 16 pts

17th GRE 56371 Telis ATHANASOPOULOS YOGO and Dimitris TASSIOS 4 13 17 pts

18th ITA 56278 Edoardo FERRARO and Francesco ORLANDO 13 6 19 pts

19th AUS 53405 Oliver MAVRICK and Conall HANSFORD 11 9 20 pts

20th JPN 56189 Shinnosuke HACHISUKA and Benkei KANOU 11 12 23 pts

21st AUS 54978 Cole TAPPER and Thomas GREEN 6 18 24 pts

22nd ITA 55176 Demi RIO and Matteo BARISON 15 9 24 pts

23rd GBR 56339 Eleanor KEERS and Aaron CHADWICK 12 12 24 pts

420 World Championship - Ladies Leaders after 2 races (39 entries)

1st AUS 54798 Nia JERWOOD and Monique DE VRIES 1 1 2 pts

2nd AUS 55158 Laura HARDING and Eleanor GRIMSHAW 2 3 5 pts

3rd ESP 56246 María CABA and Pilar CABA 7 4 11 pts

4th GBR 55517 Isabel DAVIES and Gemma KEERS 4 7 11 pts

5th BRA 54642 Olívia BELDA and Elisa VON FRITSCH 5 6 11 pts

6th AUS 53663 Sophie MCINTOSH and Orla MULHOLLAND-PATTERSON 3 9 12 pts

7th ITA 56047 Arianna PASSAMONTI and Giulia FAVA 9 5 14 pts

8th SUI 56274 Solène MARIANI and Maude SCHMID 8 8 16 pts

9th ITA 56078 Sofia ATTILI and Emma CRUGNOLA 6 13 19 pts

10th AUS 55166 Sophie JACKSON and Laura THOMSON 20 2 22 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

29 December 2017 8:43 GMT