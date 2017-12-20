420 World Championship - Day 1 in Fremantle

Enzo Balanger and Gaultier Tallieu of France lead the 420 World Championship Open after two races on day 1 in Fremantle, Australia.
Balanger and Tallieu (1,2) lead by one point from Enrique and Pablo Lujan (3,1) of Spain, and the Italian pair Andrea Spangnolli and Kevin Rio (1,3), who are tied on four points.
The Australian pair, Alexander Higgins (2,3) and Joal McKenzie take fourth place with five points.
Best British competitors are Eleanor Keers and Aaron Chadwick (12,12) in 23rd with 24 points.
Leading the women's event are Nia Jerwood and Monique De Vries (1,1) of Australia. Second are Laura Harding and Eleanor Grimshaw (2,3) with third María and Pilar Caba (7,4).
Britain's Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers (4,7) are in fifth place.
Leading the U17 event are Florian and Maximilian Busher of Germany.
Britain's Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright (20,7) are placed 12th, Jack Lewis and Charlie Bacon (17,14) are 15th.
144 teams from 18 nations are competing at the championship, hosted by the Fremantle Sailing Club.
420 World Championship - Open Leaders after 2 races (64 entries)
1st FRA 56030 Enzo BALANGER and Gaultier TALLIEU 1 2 3 pts
2nd ESP 56331 Enrique LUJÁN and Pablo LUJÁN 3 1 4 pts
3rd ITA 56028 Andrea SPAGNOLLI and Kevin RIO 1 3 4 pts
4th AUS 56191 Alexander HIGGINS and Joal MCKENZIE 2 3 5 pts
5th ESP 55947 Carlos BALAGUER and Antoni MASSANET 2 5 7 pts
6th ESP 55980 Eduard FERRER and Carlos DE MAQUA 7 2 9 pts
7th FRA 55986 Thomas ANDRE and Justin BARADAT 3 6 9 pts
8th AUS 56162 Marcello TORRE and Owen READY 4 7 11 pts
9th ESP 56251 Elias ARETZ and Pablo GARCÍA 7 5 12 pts
10th FRA 55985 Hugo LE CLECH and Zachary LE BRIS 5 7 12 pts
11th FRA 55086 Tristan PERON-PHILIPPE and Yvon LARNICOL 9 4 13 pts
12th ESP 52779 Albert TORRES and Francisco MULET 9 4 13 pts
13th AUS 54351 Chris CHARLWOOD and Josh DAWSON 13 1 14 pts
14th NZL 54590 Andre VAN DAM and Fin GEORGESON 6 8 14 pts
15th ITA 56080 Andrea ABBRUZZESE and Fabio BOLDRINI 5 11 16 pts
16th FRA 56254 Paul COUSIN and Pierre WILLIOT 8 8 16 pts
17th GRE 56371 Telis ATHANASOPOULOS YOGO and Dimitris TASSIOS 4 13 17 pts
18th ITA 56278 Edoardo FERRARO and Francesco ORLANDO 13 6 19 pts
19th AUS 53405 Oliver MAVRICK and Conall HANSFORD 11 9 20 pts
20th JPN 56189 Shinnosuke HACHISUKA and Benkei KANOU 11 12 23 pts
21st AUS 54978 Cole TAPPER and Thomas GREEN 6 18 24 pts
22nd ITA 55176 Demi RIO and Matteo BARISON 15 9 24 pts
23rd GBR 56339 Eleanor KEERS and Aaron CHADWICK 12 12 24 pts
420 World Championship - Ladies Leaders after 2 races (39 entries)
1st AUS 54798 Nia JERWOOD and Monique DE VRIES 1 1 2 pts
2nd AUS 55158 Laura HARDING and Eleanor GRIMSHAW 2 3 5 pts
3rd ESP 56246 María CABA and Pilar CABA 7 4 11 pts
4th GBR 55517 Isabel DAVIES and Gemma KEERS 4 7 11 pts
5th BRA 54642 Olívia BELDA and Elisa VON FRITSCH 5 6 11 pts
6th AUS 53663 Sophie MCINTOSH and Orla MULHOLLAND-PATTERSON 3 9 12 pts
7th ITA 56047 Arianna PASSAMONTI and Giulia FAVA 9 5 14 pts
8th SUI 56274 Solène MARIANI and Maude SCHMID 8 8 16 pts
9th ITA 56078 Sofia ATTILI and Emma CRUGNOLA 6 13 19 pts
10th AUS 55166 Sophie JACKSON and Laura THOMSON 20 2 22 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
29 December 2017 8:43 GMT