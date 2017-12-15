Frozen Sheets and Ice for Brass Monkey

Click image for a larger image

Single-hander dinghies dominated the 2017 Brass Monkey which lived up to its name, with frozen sheets and ice forming on decks and sails.

Second was Jack Hopkins (Laser) of Delph SC and third Hector SIMPSON (Finn) of the Yorkshire Dales SC.

2017 Brass Monkey - Final Leading results after 2 races (88 entries)

1st Laser Graham TINSLEY Yorkshire Dales SC 2 3 5 pts

2nd Laser Jack HOPKINS Delph Sailing Club 6 1 7 pts

3rd Finn Hector SIMPSON Yorkshire Dales SC 4 4 8 pts

4th Blaze Charlie CHANDLER Chase Sailing Club 8 2 10 pts

5th Laser Radial Oliver BLACKBURN Leigh &Lowton S C 5 5 10 pts

6th RS200 Jonny MCGOVERN and Sarah MCGOVERN Port Dinorwic 7 6 13 pts

7th Streaker Martin PENTY Beaver SC 9 8 17 pts

8th Musto Skiff Jono SHELLEY Ullswater YC 1 20 21 pts

9th RS100 8.4 Robert RICHARDSON RWYC 12 9 21 pts

10th Laser Radial George GRAHAM Burwain SC 15 7 22 pts

11th OK Ben STEEL Glossop 13 13 26 pts

12th Enterprise Steve BLACKBURN and Ian RITCHIE West Lancashire YC 16 11 27 pts

13th RS400 Chris PICKLES and Matt SHARMAN RYA 3 31 34 pts

14th 49er Matty LYONS and James LYONS Ullswater YC 21 14 35 pts

15th GP14 Nick DEVEREUX and Geoff EDWARDS Budworth SC 18 17 35 pts

16th K1 Andrew SNELL ASA 14 22 36 pts

17th RS200 Sam WALLER and Tim WALLER Beaver SC 28 10 38 pts

18th Laser Radial Eleanor CRAIG Draycote Water SC 25 15 40 pts

19th Laser Radial Graham MACWHIRTER UkLA 22 19 41 pts

20th Fireball Ian DOBSON and Richard WAGSTAFF Burwain 19 24 43 pts

21st Laser Malcolm MARSDEN Blackpool and Fleetwood YC 27 18 45 pts

22nd 505 Tom GILLARD and Harry BRIDDON Sheffield Viking 10 36 46 pts

23rd Fireball Dave WINDER and Ben RAYNER Hollingworth SC 17 29.5 46.5 pts

24th LASER 4.7 Harriet LEE Yorkshire Dales SC 31 21 52 pts

25th OK Karen ROBERTSON Loch Earn SC 30 26 56 pts

26th Laser James TULLEY Yorkshire Dales SC 23 34 57 pts

27th Solo Joe QUICK Coniston 35.5 23 58.5 pts

28th Musto Skiff Josh MORAN Ullswater YC 20 43 63 pts

29th Laser Radial Bill PICKUP Yorkshire Dales SC 38 25 63 pts

30th RS200 Keith ESCRITT and Andrea CLOUGH Yorkshire Dales SC 32 32 64 pts

Full results here

G New

28 December 2017 11:08 GMT