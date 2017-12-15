Frozen Sheets and Ice for Brass Monkey

The 2017 Brass Monkey at Yorkshire Dales SC was won by Graham Tinsley (Laser) of the home club.
Click image for a larger image
Single-hander dinghies dominated the 2017 Brass Monkey which lived up to its name, with frozen sheets and ice forming on decks and sails.
Second was Jack Hopkins (Laser) of Delph SC and third Hector SIMPSON (Finn) of the Yorkshire Dales SC.
2017 Brass Monkey - Final Leading results after 2 races (88 entries)
1st Laser Graham TINSLEY Yorkshire Dales SC 2 3 5 pts
2nd Laser Jack HOPKINS Delph Sailing Club 6 1 7 pts
3rd Finn Hector SIMPSON Yorkshire Dales SC 4 4 8 pts
4th Blaze Charlie CHANDLER Chase Sailing Club 8 2 10 pts
5th Laser Radial Oliver BLACKBURN Leigh &Lowton S C 5 5 10 pts
6th RS200 Jonny MCGOVERN and Sarah MCGOVERN Port Dinorwic 7 6 13 pts
7th Streaker Martin PENTY Beaver SC 9 8 17 pts
8th Musto Skiff Jono SHELLEY Ullswater YC 1 20 21 pts
9th RS100 8.4 Robert RICHARDSON RWYC 12 9 21 pts
10th Laser Radial George GRAHAM Burwain SC 15 7 22 pts
11th OK Ben STEEL Glossop 13 13 26 pts
12th Enterprise Steve BLACKBURN and Ian RITCHIE West Lancashire YC 16 11 27 pts
13th RS400 Chris PICKLES and Matt SHARMAN RYA 3 31 34 pts
14th 49er Matty LYONS and James LYONS Ullswater YC 21 14 35 pts
15th GP14 Nick DEVEREUX and Geoff EDWARDS Budworth SC 18 17 35 pts
16th K1 Andrew SNELL ASA 14 22 36 pts
17th RS200 Sam WALLER and Tim WALLER Beaver SC 28 10 38 pts
18th Laser Radial Eleanor CRAIG Draycote Water SC 25 15 40 pts
19th Laser Radial Graham MACWHIRTER UkLA 22 19 41 pts
20th Fireball Ian DOBSON and Richard WAGSTAFF Burwain 19 24 43 pts
21st Laser Malcolm MARSDEN Blackpool and Fleetwood YC 27 18 45 pts
22nd 505 Tom GILLARD and Harry BRIDDON Sheffield Viking 10 36 46 pts
23rd Fireball Dave WINDER and Ben RAYNER Hollingworth SC 17 29.5 46.5 pts
24th LASER 4.7 Harriet LEE Yorkshire Dales SC 31 21 52 pts
25th OK Karen ROBERTSON Loch Earn SC 30 26 56 pts
26th Laser James TULLEY Yorkshire Dales SC 23 34 57 pts
27th Solo Joe QUICK Coniston 35.5 23 58.5 pts
28th Musto Skiff Josh MORAN Ullswater YC 20 43 63 pts
29th Laser Radial Bill PICKUP Yorkshire Dales SC 38 25 63 pts
30th RS200 Keith ESCRITT and Andrea CLOUGH Yorkshire Dales SC 32 32 64 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
28 December 2017 11:08 GMT