29er Worlds - Day 2 of Hong Kong Open

Gregor and Crawford (2,2,2,4) take a five point lead in the Hong Kong Open after four more races Thursday.

In second are Karrie Clark and Akira Sakai (8,1,1,1) with Sebastian Lardies and Scott McKenzie (3,6,6,13) of New Zealand now third.

Early leaders Lewis Anderson and Pat Morgan (12,5,13,12) of New Zealand dropping to fifth overall.

29er - Hong Kong Open after 8 races (33 entries)

1st HKG 2532 Calum GREGOR and Jon CRAWFORD 15 pts

2nd HKG 2655 Karrie CLARK and Akira SAKAI 20 pts

3rd NZL 5 Sebastian LARDIES and Scott MCKENZIE 22 pts

4th AUS 25 Kieran BUCKTIN and Shannon WRIGHT 35 pts

5th NZL 2390 Lewis ANDERSON and Pat MORGAN 36 pts

6th HKG 261 Malo KENNISH and Anatole MARTIN 40 pts

7th HKG 2613 Casey LAW and Nathan BRADLEY 42 pts

8th RUS 2523 Vasilii ANDREEV and Leonid PUSHEV 44 pts

9th NZL 19 Josh BERRY and Tom FYFE 56 pts

10th NZL 2687 Campbell STANTON and William SHAPLAND 58 pts

11th HKG 267 Harriette EDMONDS and Russell AYLSWORTH 58 pts

12th HKG 2521 Matthew CLARK and Isamu Kendal SAKAI 61 pts

13th NZL 12 Francesco KAYROUUZ and Jackson KEON 69 pts

14th NZL 2547 Helena SANDERSON and Jack HONEY 74 pts

15th HKG 1951 Duncan GREGOR and Peter BACKE 74 pts

16th NZL 2398 Ben PATERSON and SEAN PATERSON 90 pts

17th CAN 2703 Henrik PARKER and Josh SMITHMAN 102 pts

18th USA 2783 Ripley SHELLEY and Severin GRAMM 123 pts

19th NZL 2395 Henry WILSON and Sam MORGAN 124 pts

20th NZL 2396 Craig KEENAN and Reece CAULFIELD 124 pts

21st NZL 2394 Crystal SUN and Olivia HOBBS 125 pts

22nd CAN 2073 Galen RICHARDSON and Aidan CHIU 129 pts

23rd HKG 9 Cosmas GRELON and Penelope MARTIN 147 pts

24th NZL 2393 Sophia FYFE and Zelda LADEFOGED 149 pts

25th HKG 2166 Dolf HENDRIKSON and Julian FUNG 165 pts

26th ISV 2560 Sarah HARDEE and Steven HARDEE 169 pts

27th HKG 2412 Augustin CLOT and Adam PHEASANT 172 pts

28th HKG 1112 Sean LEE and Edward SALMON 181 pts

29th AUS 2688 Maxwell GIFFNEY and Nathan STANAWAY 197 pts

30th HKG 2612 Oi Tung Emily HA and Ellie CUMPSTY 202 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 December 2017 9:33 GMT