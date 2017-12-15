Dinghy
 

420 World Championship - Practice race canned

The 420 World Championship practice race was cancelled Thursday due to winds of 25 knots with gusts of 30 knots.

Aussie locals call the south westerly breeze the Fremantle Doctor because of its cooling effect during Perth’s blazing hot summers, when temperatures regularly top 40 degrees.

Many overseas crews did not arrive in time for the Nationals and so will head out on the course for the first race of the Worlds with no race experience on Fremantle waters.

Though it was notable that early this morning, crews from Argentina, Italy and Greece took the opportunity for a short training session outside the marina walls.

The weather forecast for the remainder of the regatta is far more promising, though with a cyclone forming on the north west coast of Western Australia, metropolitan weather is notoriously difficult to predict.

Five British crews are taking part in the championship at the Fremantle Sailing Club.

G New
28 December 2017 9:01 GMT

