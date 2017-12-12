29er Worlds - Hong Kong Open blasts off

Click image for a larger image

Anderson and Morgan won the last two races of the day putting them in first position followed by Sebastian Lardies and Scott McKenzie, also New Zealand.

A win in the first race put HKG 2532 sailed by Calum Gregor and Jon Crawford in third overall.

Racing was initially delayed due to the race committee finding gusts of 32 to 34kts in the Beaufort Channel.

Four quick races were held in a mid-20s north easterly breeze and it was a tough, albeit exciting, first day on the water with many capsizes and a few retirements throughout the day.

29er - Hong Kong Open after 4 races (33 entries)

1st NZL 2390 Lewis ANDERSON and Pat MORGAN (34.0 DNC) 5 1 1 41 7 pts

2nd NZL 5 Sebastian LARDIES and Scott MCKENZIE (34.0 DNC) 2 3 2 41 7 pts

3rd HKG 2532 Calum GREGOR and Jon CRAWFORD 1 -6 4 4 15 9 pts

4th NZL 2687 Campbell STANTON and William SHAPLAND (34.0 DNC) 3 6 3 46 12 pts

5th HKG 2613 Casey LAW and Nathan BRADLEY 5 -9 5 5 24 15 pts

6th HKG 267 Harriette EDMONDS and Russell AYLSWORTH 3 -11 7 7 28 17 pts

7th AUS 25 Kieran BUCKTIN and Shannon WRIGHT 4 -8 8 6 26 18 pts

8th RUS 2523 Vasilii ANDREEV and Leonid PUSHEV 2 -13 11 9 35 22 pts

9th HKG 261 Malo KENNISH and Anatole MARTIN 6 -14 9 10 39 25 pts

10th HKG 2655 Karrie CLARK and Akira SAKAI 7 -16 12 8 43 27 pts

11th NZL 2398 Ben PATERSON and SEAN PATERSON (34.0 DNC) 7 10 11 62 28 pts

12th HKG 2521 Matthew CLARK and Isamu Kendal SAKAI 8 12 -13 12 45 32 pts

13th HKG 2164 Duncan GREGOR and Peter BACKE 9 -15 14 14 52 37 pts

14th NZL 2547 Helena SANDERSON and Jack HONEY (34.0 DNC) 17 15 13 79 45 pts

15th NZL 19 Josh BERRY and Tom FYFE (34.0 DNC) 10 2 34.0 DNC 80 46 pts

16th NZL 12 Francesco KAYROUUZ and Jackson KEON (34.0 DNC) 1 34.0 DNC 34.0 DNC 103 69 pts

17th USA 2783 Ripley SHELLEY and Severin GRAMM (34.0 DNC) 4 34.0 DNC 34.0 DNC 106 72 pts

With 33 teams from seven countries signed up for the Hong Kong Open and similar conditions expected for tomorrow the lead up for the Zhik 29er World Championships promises to be exhilarating.

Zhik 29er World Championships to be held from 2 to 8 January 2018.

Over 60 entries expected with three British crews: Charlotte and Nathaniel Gordon, Fergus and Harry Fox, and Millie and Ollie Aldridge.

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 December 2017 10:29 GMT