420 Pre-Worlds - All Spanish Podium

In second place were Enrique and Pablo Lujan, and third were Pilar and Maria Caba-Hernandez, both crews from Spain.

Best placed British crews were Jack Lewis and Charles Bacon in 36th and Izi Davis and Gemma Keers in 37th overall.

The 420 World Championships open on the 26th December at the Fremantle Sailing Club in Western Australia.

23 December 2017 12:36 GMT