Palamos Christmas Race - Medal Race Results





After a becalmed morning, strong winds have now disrupted the final day of the Palamos Christmas Race event. Any remaning Fleet racing for the non-Olympic classes was cancelled.

Alison Young won her Radial medal race and the overall event. Maria Erdi of Hungary was second overall and Maxime Jonker of Holland in third place.

Dan Whiteley finished fourth in the Laser medal race, enough to take overall Laser victory.

Poland's Filip Ciskiewicz was second overall and third Tadeusz Kubiak, Poland. Britain's Sam Whaley finished fifth and Jack Cookson was seventh overall.

Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr were fourth in the men's 470 medal race and eighth overall. Event winners were Simon Diesch and Philipp Autenrieth of Germany.

Winners of the women's 470 event were Jennifer Poret and Camille Hautefaye of France.

Peter Lin Janezic and Sebastian Princic won the 49er event. Britain's Tom Walker and Max Todd were seventh overall.

Winners of the 49erFX were Carlotta Omari and Matilda Distefano of Italy. Victoria Payne and Alice Masterman finished tenth overall.

Deniss Karpax won the Finn event, with best Brit, Callum Dixob, finishing 11th.

In the men's Radial, Britain's Arthur Fry finished second overall, Matt Beck was fourth. Pere Ponseti of Spain was the winner. In third place was Victor Moure, Spain.

Britain's Vita Heathcote and Milly Boyle finished fifth overall in the 420 event. Winners were Wichy Herndez and Nacho Balaguer of Spain.

Palamos Christmas Race - Final Day Leaders

Finn (31 participantes)

1. Deniss Karpak (EST), 26 pts

2. Milan Vujasinovic (CRO), 33 pts

3. Alejandro Muscat (ESP), 34 pts

Laser Standard (32 participantes)

1. Daniel Whiteley (GBR), 35 pts

2. Filip Ciszkiewicz (POL), 37 pts

3. Tadeusz Kubiak (POL), 39 pts

Laser Radial Femenino (24 participantes)

1. Alison Young (GBR), 9 pts

2. Maria Erdi (HUN), 15 pts

3. Maxime Jonker (NED), 31 pts

Laser Radial Masculino (23 participantes)

1. Pere Ponsetí (ESP), 8 pts

2. Arthur Fry (GBR), 23 pts

3. Víctor Moure (ESP), 27 pts

470 Masculino (24 participantes)

1. Simon Diesch/Philipp Autenrieth (GER), 11 pts

2. Jordi Xammar/Nicolás Rodríguez (ESP), 26 pts

3. Asenathi Jim/Alexander Ham (RSA), 32 pts

470 Femenino (12 participantes)

1. Jennifer Poret/Camille Hautefaye (FRA), 10 pts

2. Bàrbara Cornudella/Sara López (ESP9, 24 pts

3. Luise Wanser/Helena Wanser (GER), 41 pts

49er (15 participantes)

1. Peter Janezic/Sebastian Princic (SLO), 30 pts

2. Tomas Mathisen/Mads Mathisen (NOR), 31 pts

3. Yan Checkh/Ivan Zotov (RUS), 32 pts

49erFX (24 participantes)

1. Carlota Omari/Matilda Distefano (ITA), 45 pts

2. Francesca Bergamo/Jana Germani (ITA), 46 pts

3. Enia Nincevic/Mihaela de Micheli (CRO), 56 pts

420 (55 participantes)

1. Wichy Hernández/Nacho Balaguer (ESP),

2. Nacho Dávila/Javier Mestre (ESP), 26 pts

3. Jeremi Nathan/Mathis Guessard (FRA), 37 pts

29er (24 participantes)

1. Florian Steurer/Moritz Fiebig (GER), 10 pts

2. Nicolas Salvage/Lucas Beckers (FRA), 22 pts

3. Jonas Schupp/Moritz Hagenmeyer (GER), 24 pts

Europe (45 participantes)

1. Oriol Piña (ESP), 20 pts

2. Marc Arrufat (ESP), 22 pts

3. Alejandro Pareja (ESP), 25 pts

Full Results Here

Gerald New - Sailweb

22 December 2017 14:38 GMT