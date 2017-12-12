420 Pre-Worlds - Spanish pack podium on day 2

420 Leaders after Day 2 - Click image for a larger image

82 teams from 15 nations are sailing in the event and after six races Elaas Aretz and Pablo Garcia of Spain lead from Pilar and Maria Caba-Hernandez.

Best placed British pair are Izi Davis and Gemma Keers in 36th, and Jack Lewis and Charles Bacon in 37th.

The Nationals finish on the 23 December and the World Championships open on the 26th December.

Full results here (pdf)

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here





Gerald New - Sailweb

22 December 2017 11:01 GMT