Palamos Christmas Race - Medal racers decided

Bright spot for the Brits was in the Laser event where Dan Whiteley (10,3,2) finished the day tied for the lead with Poland's Filip Ciskiewicz (7,1,4). In third place is Jack Cookson (1,8,5).

In the women's Radial Alison Young (1,3) keeps the lead by six points from Maria Erdi (8,1). Maxime Jonker (5,8) is in third place.

In the men's Radial, Britain's Arthur Fry (3,1) moves into second place overall but 22 points behind Pere Ponseti (1,2) of Spain. In third place is Victor Moure (2,8) and Matt Beck (8,10) in fourth.

Britain's Vita Heathcote and Milly Boyle (9,6,22) slip to fifth overall in the 420 event. While new leaders are Wichy Herndez and Nacho Balaguer (2,8,4) after a nightmare for former leaders, Eduard Ferrer and Carlos de Maqua (12,27,BFD) drop to sixth place.

Also having a tough day were Victoria Payne and Alice Masterman (7,14,9,10) dropping them to tenth overall in the 49erFX. New leaders are Carlotta Omari and Matilda Distefano (3,13,6,1) of Italy.

The Finn, Laser Standard, Laser Radial women, 470 men, 470 women and 49er will sail the Medal race Friday. The Laser Radial men, Europe, 420 and 29er will sail final fleet races.

Palamos Christmas Race - Day 4 Leaders

Finn

1. Alex Muscat (ESP), 16 p

2. Deniss Karpak (EST), 16 p

3. Joan Cardona (ESP), 19 p

Laser Radial Women

1. Alison Young (GBR), 7 p

2. Maria Erdi (HUN), 9 p

3. Maxime Jonker (NED), 21 p

Laser Radial Men

1. Pere Ponsetí (ESP), 6 p

2. Arthur Fry (GBR), 20 p

3. Víctor Moure (ESP), 23 p

470 Men

1. Simon Diesch/Philipp Autenrieth (GER), 7 p

2. Jordi Xammar/Nicolás Rodríguez (ESP), 10 p

3. Asenathi Jim/Alexander Ham (RSA), 18 p

470 Women

1. Jeniifer Poret/Camille Hautefaye (FRA), 8 p

2. Bàrbara Cornudella/Sara López (ESP), 20 p

3. Marina Lefort/Lara Granier (FRA), 22 p

49er

1. Simone Ferrarese/Valerio Galati (ITA), 21 p

2. Tomas Mathisen/Mads Mathisen (NOR), 21 p

3. Yan Chekh/Ivan Zotov (RUS), 24 p

FX

1. Carlotta Omari/Matilda Distefano (ITA), 35 p

2. Francesca Bergamo/Jana Germani (ITA), 38 p

3. Martin Mikkola/Markus Ihamuotila (FIN), 48 p

420

1. Wichi Hernández/Nacho Balaguer (ESP), 20 p

2. Nacho Dávila/Javier Mestre (ESP), 26 p

3. Jeremi Nathan/Mathis Guessard (FRA), 37 p

Europe

1. Marc Arrufat (ESP), 13 p

2. Oriol Piña (ESP), 14 p

3. Alejandro Pareja (ESP), 21 p

Gerald New - Sailweb

21 December 2017 20:22 GMT