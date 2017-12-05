Dinghy
 

Palamos Christmas Race - Capsizes and broken equipment

Day three in Palamós saw extreme sailing conditions, the strong Tramuntana North wind reaching 30 knots in the bay with waves of over 2 metres.

Click image for a larger image

Alison Young won the single race completed in the women's Radial, with Maria Erdi taking second and Tatiana Drozdovskaya third, that also being the overall positions after four races.

In the men's Radial, winner was Pep Cazador of Spain completing his first race. Overall Pere Ponseti (2) keeps his lead, with Britain's Arthur Fry (4) moving into third place.

In the men's Laser, Frenchman Frank Lavenent was the winner and moves into the overall lead, with Dan Whiteley (5) now into second place and Tadeusz Kubiak (3) in third place. Jack Cookson finished second and is now fifth overall.

Britain's Vita Heathcote and Milly Boyle (6) slip to fourth overall in the 420 event, where Eduard Ferrer and Carlos de Maqua (1) retain the overall lead, second are Nacho Dávila and Javier Mestre (9).

Simon Diesch and Philipp Autenreith of Germany were third in the men's 470 and keep their overall lead. Britain's Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr (8) are fifth overall.

Victoria Payne and Alice Masterman (7) are seventh overall in the 49erFX. Leaders are Martin Mikkola and Markus Ihamuotila (1) of Finland. The 49er did not sail Wednesday.

A lot of DNF/DNC in the 29er fleet where Germany's Valentin Mueller and Ole Ulrich won, and Florian Steuerer and Moritz Fiebig (4) keep their overall lead.

Palamos Christmas Race - Day 3 Leaders

Finn (31 entries)
1. Alex Muscat (ESP), 16 pts
2. Alessio Spadoni (ITA), 16 pts
3. Deniss Karpak (EST), 19 pts

Laser Standard (32 entries)
1. Frank Lavenant (FRA), 12 pts
2. Daniel Whiteley (GBR), 22 pts
3. Tadeusz Kubiak (POL), 24 pts

Laser Radial Women (24 entries)
1. Alison Young (GBR), 7 pts
2. Maria Erdi (HUN), 8 pts
3. Tatiana Drozdovskaya (BLR), 21 pts

Laser Radial Men (23 entries)
1. Pere Ponsetí (ESP), 5 pts
2. Arthur Fry (GBR), 26 pts
3. Matt Beck (GBR), 27 pts

470 Men (24 entries)
1. Simon Diesch/Philipp Auntenrieth (GER), 6 pts
2. Jordi Xammar/Nico Rodríguez (ESP), 8 pts
3. Jim Asenathi/Alexander Ham (RSA), 19 pts

470 Women (12 entries)
1. Jennifer Poret/Camille Hautefaye (FRA), 17 pts
2. Silvia Mas/Patricia Reino (ESP), 23 pts
3. Marina Lefort/Lara Granier (FRA), 23 pts

49er FX (25 entries)
1. Martin Mikkola/Markus Ihamuotila (FIN), 6 pts
2. Carlotta Omari/Matilda Distefano (ITA), 15 pts
3. Philipp Royla/Tom Heinrich (GER), 17 pts

49er (15 entries)
1. Simone Ferrarese/Valerio Galati (ITA), 14 pts
2. Max Stingele/Linov Scheel (GER), 15 pts
3. Gwendal Lamay/Luke Willim (GER), 16 pts

420 (55 entries)
1. Eduard Ferrer/Carlos de Maqua (ESP), 6 pts
2. Nacho Dávila/Javier Mestre (ESP), 20 pts
3. Jeremi Nathan/Mathis Guessard (FRA), 27 pts

29er (24 entries)
1. Florian Steuerer/Moritz Fiebig (GER), 7 pts
2. Jonar Schupp/Moritz Hagenmeyer (GER), 10 pts
3. Nicolas Salvage/Lucas Beckers (FRA), 21 pts

Europe (45 entries)
1. Marc Arrufat (ESP), 11 pts
2. Marc Tello (ESP), 28 pts
3. Patricia Figuerola (ESP), 31 pts

Full Results Here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
20 December 2017 22:39 GMT

Related articles

Palamos Christmas Race - Capsizes and broken equipment 20 December 2017 22:39
Palamos Christmas Race - Young revels in Tramontana 19 December 2017 22:32
No wind, no racing on day one in Palamos 18 December 2017 19:53
Youth Worlds - Gold for Emma Wilson 15 December 2017 12:22
Youth World Championships - Wilson in RSX title battle 15 December 2017 12:19
Youth Worlds - Emma Wilson in battle for British medal 14 December 2017 9:44
Youth World Championships - Day 2 12 December 2017 8:33
RS200 Inlands beat the wind and snow 12 December 2017 8:13
Datchet Flyer - Victory for National 18 12 December 2017 8:13
Youth Worlds - Britain struggle on Day 1 11 December 2017 10:11
Youth Sailing Worlds - British team for China 11 December 2017 10:11
Bloody Mary runs dry 5 December 2017 14:32


Latest






















UK Hosted