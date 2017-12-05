Palamos Christmas Race - Young revels in Tramontana

Racing underway at Palamos Christmas Racing and Tuesday the strong North Tramontana wind provided excellent in the bay and all scheduled races were sailed.
The strong wind was very much to Alison Young's liking, and she took two race wins from her three Radial races and leads overall.
Young is tied with Maria Erdi (1,3,2) of Hungary with in third place the Dutch sailor Maxime Jonker (2,4,2).
Spanish sailor Pere Ponseti went one better in the men's Radial with three race wins, with Arthur Brown (3,4,4) of Britain second and Austrian sailor Keanu Prettne (8,6,2) in third.
In the men's Laser, Dan Whitely (8,2,6) is in fourth place. Leader is Frenchman Frank Lavenent (3,5,3) while second place is Marco Gallo (1,4,8) followed Filip Ciszkiewicz (5,8,2) in third place.
Britain's Vita Heathcote and Milly Boyle (12,4,6) take third place in the 420 event, where the fleet is dominated by two Spanish teams.
In first place are Eduard Ferrer and Carlos de Maqua (1,1,3) and in second place Nacho Dávila and Javier Mestre (2,6,2).
Palamos Christmas Race - Day 2 Leaders
Finn (31 entries)
1. Deniss Karpak (EST), 9 pts
2. Alejandro Muscat (ESP), 11 pts
3. Alessio Spadoni (ITA), 14 pts
Laser Standard (32 entries)
1. Frank Lavenant (FRA), 11 pts
2. Marco Gallo (ITA), 13 pts
3. Filip Ciszkiewicz (POL), 15 pts
Laser Radial Women (24 entries)
1. Alison Young (GBR), 6 pts
2. Maria Herdi (HUN), 6 pts
3. Maxime Jonker (NED), 8 pts
Laser Radial Men (23 entries)
1. Pere Ponseti (ESP), 3 pts
2. Arthur Brown (GBR), 11 pts
3. Keanu Prettner (AUT), 16 pts
470 Men (24 entries)
1. Simon Diesch / Philipp Autenrieth (GER), 3 pts
2. Jordi Xammar / Nicolás Rodríguez (ESP), 7 pts
3. Balázs Gyapjas / Zsombor Gyapjas (HUN), 12 pts
470 Women (12 entries)
1. Jennifer Poret / Camille Hautefaye (FRA), 4 pts
2. Silvia Mas / Patricia Cantero (ESP), 10 pts
3. Bàrbara Cornudella / Sara López (ESP), 13 pts
49er (15 entries)
1. Simone Ferrarese / Valerio Galati (ITA), 14 pts
2. Max Stingele / Linov Scheel (GER), 15 pts
3. Gwendal Lamay / Luke Willim (GER), 16 pts
FX (25 entries)
1. Martin Mikkola / Markus Ihamuotila (FIN), 15 pts
2. Francesca Bergamo / Jana Germani (ITA), 19 pts
3. Carlotta Omari / Matilda Distefano (ITA), 23 pts
420 (55 entries)
1. Eduard Ferrer / Carlos de Maqua (ESP), 5 pts
2. Nacho Dávila / Javier Mestre (ESP), 10 pts
3. Vita Heathcote / Milly Boyle (GBR), 22 pts
29er (24 entries)
1. Florian Steurer / Moritz Fiebig (GER), 3 pts
2. Nicolas Salvage / Lucas Beckers (FRA), 7 pts
3. Jonas Schupp / Moritz Hagenmeyer (GER), 7 pts
Europe (45 entries)
1. Oriol Piña (ESP), 4 pts
2. Marc Arrufat (ESP), 9 pts
3. Maurice Oster (GER), 11 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
19 December 2017 22:32 GMT