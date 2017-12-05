Palamos Christmas Race - Young revels in Tramontana

Click image for a larger image

The strong wind was very much to Alison Young's liking, and she took two race wins from her three Radial races and leads overall.

Young is tied with Maria Erdi (1,3,2) of Hungary with in third place the Dutch sailor Maxime Jonker (2,4,2).

Spanish sailor Pere Ponseti went one better in the men's Radial with three race wins, with Arthur Brown (3,4,4) of Britain second and Austrian sailor Keanu Prettne (8,6,2) in third.

In the men's Laser, Dan Whitely (8,2,6) is in fourth place. Leader is Frenchman Frank Lavenent (3,5,3) while second place is Marco Gallo (1,4,8) followed Filip Ciszkiewicz (5,8,2) in third place.

Britain's Vita Heathcote and Milly Boyle (12,4,6) take third place in the 420 event, where the fleet is dominated by two Spanish teams.

In first place are Eduard Ferrer and Carlos de Maqua (1,1,3) and in second place Nacho Dávila and Javier Mestre (2,6,2).

Palamos Christmas Race - Day 2 Leaders

Finn (31 entries)

1. Deniss Karpak (EST), 9 pts

2. Alejandro Muscat (ESP), 11 pts

3. Alessio Spadoni (ITA), 14 pts

Laser Standard (32 entries)

1. Frank Lavenant (FRA), 11 pts

2. Marco Gallo (ITA), 13 pts

3. Filip Ciszkiewicz (POL), 15 pts

Laser Radial Women (24 entries)

1. Alison Young (GBR), 6 pts

2. Maria Herdi (HUN), 6 pts

3. Maxime Jonker (NED), 8 pts

Laser Radial Men (23 entries)

1. Pere Ponseti (ESP), 3 pts

2. Arthur Brown (GBR), 11 pts

3. Keanu Prettner (AUT), 16 pts

470 Men (24 entries)

1. Simon Diesch / Philipp Autenrieth (GER), 3 pts

2. Jordi Xammar / Nicolás Rodríguez (ESP), 7 pts

3. Balázs Gyapjas / Zsombor Gyapjas (HUN), 12 pts

470 Women (12 entries)

1. Jennifer Poret / Camille Hautefaye (FRA), 4 pts

2. Silvia Mas / Patricia Cantero (ESP), 10 pts

3. Bàrbara Cornudella / Sara López (ESP), 13 pts

49er (15 entries)

1. Simone Ferrarese / Valerio Galati (ITA), 14 pts

2. Max Stingele / Linov Scheel (GER), 15 pts

3. Gwendal Lamay / Luke Willim (GER), 16 pts

FX (25 entries)

1. Martin Mikkola / Markus Ihamuotila (FIN), 15 pts

2. Francesca Bergamo / Jana Germani (ITA), 19 pts

3. Carlotta Omari / Matilda Distefano (ITA), 23 pts

420 (55 entries)

1. Eduard Ferrer / Carlos de Maqua (ESP), 5 pts

2. Nacho Dávila / Javier Mestre (ESP), 10 pts

3. Vita Heathcote / Milly Boyle (GBR), 22 pts

29er (24 entries)

1. Florian Steurer / Moritz Fiebig (GER), 3 pts

2. Nicolas Salvage / Lucas Beckers (FRA), 7 pts

3. Jonas Schupp / Moritz Hagenmeyer (GER), 7 pts

Europe (45 entries)

1. Oriol Piña (ESP), 4 pts

2. Marc Arrufat (ESP), 9 pts

3. Maurice Oster (GER), 11 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

19 December 2017 22:32 GMT