No wind, no racing on day one in Palamos

On the Costa Brava, the traditional Palamos Christmas Race begins its 42nd edition . . . well almost, it was a case of No wind, no racing on day one in Palamos.

Seven of the ten Olympic Classes plus the youth classes: 29er, 420, Europe and Laser Radial have registered over 600 participants.

Include in the British entries is Alison Young in the Radial, so let's hope they eventually get a decent breeze.

Update: 20 knots forecast for Tuesday.

Gerald New - Sailweb
18 December 2017 19:53 GMT

