No wind, no racing on day one in Palamos

Click image for a larger image

Seven of the ten Olympic Classes plus the youth classes: 29er, 420, Europe and Laser Radial have registered over 600 participants.

Include in the British entries is Alison Young in the Radial, so let's hope they eventually get a decent breeze.

Update: 20 knots forecast for Tuesday.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

18 December 2017 19:53 GMT