Youth Worlds - Gold for Emma Wilson

Britain's Emma Wilson took RS:X gold on the final day of the Youth World Championships in China.

Wilson successfully defended her 2016 crown and added a further title to her previous gold and a silver acquired over the past three editions of this multi-class Youth Worlds.

“I’m so happy and relieved!” said the 18-year-old. “It was so close for the whole week – I was second for the whole week and then finally on that last reach I pulled up. It was amazing.”

Daisy Collingridge was the second medal winner for Britain, taking bronze in the girl's Radial event.

An elated Collingridge said: “I honestly don’t think it has really sunk in yet. I’m really, really shocked to have done this well, but I’m really happy with how I’ve been sailing this week."

It’s been 12 years since Great Britain last won a Girl’s Laser Radial medal at these combined Youth Worlds, when Alison Young claimed bronze at the 2005 edition in Busan, Korea.

British Youth Sailing Team competing in China:

RS:X
Andy Brown (Loch Insh) – 6th
Emma Wilson (Christchurch) - Gold

Laser Radial
Ben Whaley (Swanage, Dorset) – 19th
Daisy Collingridge (Woodbridge, Suffolk) - Bronze

420
Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson (Beaconsfield/Godalming) – 14th
Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley (Y Felinheli/Sparsholt) – 5th

Nacra 15
Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette (Mylor/Restronguet) – 13th

29er
Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock (Plymouth/Loch Tummel) – 6th
Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (Winchester/Hill Head) – 20th

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb
15 December 2017 8:39 GMT

