Youth Worlds - Emma Wilson in battle for British medal

Emma Wilson GBR - Click image for a larger image

Britain's Emma Wilson (1,3,3) slips to second, one point off leader, Giorgia Speciale of Italy (3,2,1) with Ting Yu (2,1,2) of China now third just three points back.

In the boys RS:X, Andy Brown (6,8,8) remains in sixth place overall. Yoav Cohen (1,1,4) of Israel has a three point from Hao Chen (3,3,1) of China and Sil Hoekstra (2,6,13) is third.

Britain's Daisy Collingridge (4,2) moves into fourth place in the girls Radial, just two points off the podium.

Charlotte Rose (25,1) of the USA has a two point lead from Dolores Moreira Fraschini (7,15) with Luciana Cardozo (22,7) in third after eight races.

Charlotte Rose USA - Click image for a larger image

In the boys Radial, Ben Whaley crashed to 16 overall after two Black flags. Russia's Daniil Krutskikh (1,16) opened a seven point lead, ahead of Guido Gallinaro (12,7) of Italy with Maor Ben Hrosh (5,2) now in third place and Josh Armit (14,10) in fourth place.

Shannon and Jayden Dalton (2,2,5) of Australia lead the Nacra 15, with Swiss pair Max Wallenberg and Amanda Bjork-Anastassov (11,6,8) second, ahead of Lucas Claeyssens and Anne Vandenberghe (7,15,1) of Belgium in third place.

The British pair, Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette (12,4,9) are 14 overall.

In the girl's 420 Britain's Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley (12,23) suffered but retain fifth overall in the battle for a podium place.

420 leaders are Carmen and Emma Cowles (2,2) of the USA, who have a 12 point lead from Violette Dorange and Camille Orion (3,1) of France. Arianna Passamonti and Giulia Fava (4,6) are third.

In the boy's 420, Thomas Rice and Trevor Bornarth (2,10) of the USA take the lead. Otto Henry and Rome Featherstone (1,11) of Australia are second and Ido Bilik and Noam Homri (6,18) of Israel now third.

Britain's Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson (13,15) are 18 overall.

In the girls 29er Isabelle Fellows and Anna Sturrock (3,12,4) move to seventh, seven points off a podium place.

Leaders are the French pair, Margherita Porro and Sofia Leoni 7,3,10) with second Maiwenn Jacquin and Enora Percheron (12,9,8) of France.

In the boys 29er new leaders are Théo Revil and Gautier Guevel (2,2,10) with second Mathias Berthet and Alexander Franks-Penty (4,5,1) and third Rok Verderber and Klemen Semelbauer (5,6,24).

Britain's Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (17,20,25) are 22 overall.

Gerald New - Sailweb

14 December 2017 9:44 GMT