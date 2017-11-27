Youth World Championships - Wilson in RSX title battle

Click image for a larger image

Wednesday, mid-point of the regatta, Wilson and Speciale are tied on 16 points for the lead of the girls RS:X after nine races. In third place is Ting Yu (4,1,4) of China on 21 points.

In the boys RS:X, Andy Brown (5,5,3) moves into sixth place overall. Yoav Cohen (1,6,1) of Israel retakes the lead from Hao Chen (2,8,2) of China and Sil Hoekstra (4,2,4) now third.

In the girls 29er Isabelle Fellows and Anna Sturrock (9,2,1) had their best day so far and move to eighth overall in a late challenge for a podium place.

Leaders are the French pair, Margherita Porro and Sofia Leoni (3,5,2) with a 26 point lead from Ismene Usman and Svea Karsenbarg (1,4,6) with third Maiwenn Jacquin and Enora Percheron (12,9,8).

In the boys 29er new leaders are Rok Verderber and Klemen Semelbauer (7,1,7) one point clear of Ville Korhonen and Robin Berner (13,4,2). Britain's Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne added a 26,18,9, and are 20th overall.

Swiss pair Max Wallenberg and Amanda Bjork-Anastassov (5,1,8) take a one point lead in the Nacra 15, ahead of Lucas Claeyssens and Anne Vandenberghe (12,2,15) of Belgium. In third place are Silas Muhle and Romy Mackenbrock (8,6,3).

The British pair, Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette (14,4,6) had a better day and are 14 overall.

In the boys Radial, Ben Whaley (10,5) improves to fifth overall, five points off a podium place.

Russia's Daniil Krutskikh (4,11) is the new Radial leader, two points ahead of Guido Gallinaro (12,8) of Italy with Josh Armit (20,4) in third place.

Britain's Daisy Collingridge (7,8) gained four places and is now eighth overall in the girls Radial.

Charlotte Rose (4,1) of the USA has a four point lead from Dolores Moreira Fraschini (1,4) with Luciana Cardozo (17,7) in third after six races.

Britain's Isabelle Fellows and Anna Sturrock (12,8,15) are 10 overall.

In the girl's 420 Britain's Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley (6,6) are fifth overall in a battle for a podium place.

420 leaders are Carmen and Emma Cowles (2,2) of the USA, who have a 12 point lead from Violette Dorange and Camille Orion (5,1) of France.

In the boy's 420, Ido Bilik and Noam Homri (9,15) of Israel now lead from Otto Henry and Rome Featherstone (2,1) of Australia, who are tied on points with Thomas Rice and Trevor Bornarth (9,4) of the USA.

Britain's Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson (23,11) are 18 overall.

Gerald New - Sailweb

13 December 2017 9:38 GMT