Youth World Championships - Day 2

Click image for a larger image

Emma Wilson (2,3,4) in the girls RS:X keeps her second place overall, now behind Giorgia Speciale of Italy who took three race wins and the overall lead. Ting Yu (5,2,5) of China slips to third place.

In the boys RS:X, Andy Brown (4,13,6) holds his seventh place overall. New leader is Hao Chen (1,2,1) of China with Yoav Cohen (5,1,2) of Israel dropping to second and Fernando Gonzalez (10,3,3) in third place.

In the boys 29er Mathias Berthet and Alexander Franks-Penty (8,6,20) of Norway lead after six races. Britain's Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne added a 26, 19,15, to place 22 overall.

After three more races for the girls 29er, Isabelle Fellows and Anna Sturrock (12,8,15) are 10 overall. Leaders are the French pair, Margherita Porro and Sofia Leoni (8,1,8) from Zoya Novikova and Diana Sabirova (1,18,2) of Russia.

Lucas Claeyssens and Anne Vandenberghe (7,5,3) of Belgium keep their lead in the Nacra15. They are four points clear of Australia's Shannon Dalton and Jayden Dalton (4,3,5) with Max Wallenberg and Amanda Bjork-Anastassov (5,1,8) now third.

The British pair, Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette (9,15,14) are 16 overall.

After four races in the boys Radial, Ben Whaley (7,8) is eighth overall. Leader is Guido Gallinaro (21,1) of Italy with Daniil Krutskikh (6,4) second and Josh Armit (1,14)third.

In the girls Radial, Charlotte Rose (18,1) of the USA leads from Dolores Moreira Fraschini (9,2) with Luciana Cardozo (6,4) in third after four races. Britain's Daisy Collingridge (28,12) is 12 overall.

After 4 races completed in the boys 420, Otto Henry and Rome Featherstone (2,1) of Australia are the new leaders from Thomas Rice and Trevor Bornarth (1,5) of the USA. Ido Bilik and Noam Homri (9,15) are third.

Britain's Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson (21, 6) are 13th overall.

Margherita Porro and Sofia Leoni (8,1,8) of Italy lead the girls 420 after 6 races. Second are Zoya Novikova and Diana Sabirova (1,18,2) with third Emilie Andersen and Emilie Andersen (5,4,3).

Britain's Isabelle Fellows and Anna Sturrock (12,8,15) are 10 overall.

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

12 December 2017 8:33 GMT