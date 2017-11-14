RS200 Inlands beat the wind and snow

Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson of Itchenor/HISC were winners of the RS200 Inland Championship at Rutland Water SC over the weekend.
Three races were sailed at Rutland on the Saturday ahead of the wind and snow.
Stanley and Henderson won all three to take the title, with Tom Ballantine and Maddy Anderson of Salcombe YC in second and Ben Palmer and Claire Walsh, Hayling Island SC, third.
RS200 - 2017 Inland Championship
1st Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson, Itchenor SC/Hayling Island SC 1 1 1 3 pts
2nd Tom Ballantine and Maddy Anderson, Salcombe YC 4 3 2 9 pts
3rd Ben Palmer and Claire Walsh, Hayling Island SC 2 4 3 9 pts
4th Jack Holden and Amy Yeoman, Itchenor SC 6 5 4 15 pts
5th Christian Birrac and Alan Roberts, Hayling Island SC 3 2 15 OCS 20 pts
6th Ed Connellan and Matt Rhodes, Middle Nene SC 7 7 8 22 pts
7th Seb Balch and Emma Knott 8 8 7 23 pts
8th Andy Hadfield and Rachel Hadfield, Parkstone YC 9 9 6 24 pts
9th Robert Gullan and Izzy Allerston, Hayling Island SC 5 6 15 RET 26 pts
10th Hattie Collingridge and Katie Sparks, Waldringfield SC 10 11 5 26 pts
11th Hannah Mumford and Tara Head, Redoubt SC/Downs SC 11 10 15 DNC 36 pts
12th Marcin Centkowski and Leslaw Maciag, Severn SC 12 15 DNC 15 DNC 42 pts
13th Martin Penty and Tom Penty, Beaver SC 15 DNC 15 DNC 15 DNC 45 pts
13th Rory Odell and Josh Bonsey, Northampton SC 15 DNC 15 DNC 15 DNC 45 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
11 December 2017 11:30 GMT