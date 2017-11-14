RS200 Inlands beat the wind and snow

Three races were sailed at Rutland on the Saturday ahead of the wind and snow.

Stanley and Henderson won all three to take the title, with Tom Ballantine and Maddy Anderson of Salcombe YC in second and Ben Palmer and Claire Walsh, Hayling Island SC, third.

RS200 - 2017 Inland Championship

1st Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson, Itchenor SC/Hayling Island SC 1 1 1 3 pts

2nd Tom Ballantine and Maddy Anderson, Salcombe YC 4 3 2 9 pts

3rd Ben Palmer and Claire Walsh, Hayling Island SC 2 4 3 9 pts

4th Jack Holden and Amy Yeoman, Itchenor SC 6 5 4 15 pts

5th Christian Birrac and Alan Roberts, Hayling Island SC 3 2 15 OCS 20 pts

6th Ed Connellan and Matt Rhodes, Middle Nene SC 7 7 8 22 pts

7th Seb Balch and Emma Knott 8 8 7 23 pts

8th Andy Hadfield and Rachel Hadfield, Parkstone YC 9 9 6 24 pts

9th Robert Gullan and Izzy Allerston, Hayling Island SC 5 6 15 RET 26 pts

10th Hattie Collingridge and Katie Sparks, Waldringfield SC 10 11 5 26 pts

11th Hannah Mumford and Tara Head, Redoubt SC/Downs SC 11 10 15 DNC 36 pts

12th Marcin Centkowski and Leslaw Maciag, Severn SC 12 15 DNC 15 DNC 42 pts

13th Martin Penty and Tom Penty, Beaver SC 15 DNC 15 DNC 15 DNC 45 pts

13th Rory Odell and Josh Bonsey, Northampton SC 15 DNC 15 DNC 15 DNC 45 pts



11 December 2017 11:30 GMT