Youth Worlds - Britain struggle on Day 1

Emma Wilson in the girls RS:X finished in a top 3 position after day 1 at the Youth World Championships in Sanya, China.

Wilson (3,1,3) is second overall behind Ting Yu (1,3,1) of China, with Giorgia Speciale (3,2,4) of Italy in third place.

In the boys RS:X, Andy Brown (7,14,5) is seventh overall. Leading is Yoav Cohen (1,1,3) of Israel, with second Hao Chen (2,6,1) and Fernando Gonzalez (5,3,2) in third place.

In the boys 420 Ido Bilik and Noam Homri (2,1) lead from Otto Henry and Rome Featherstone (4,2) with third Thomas Rice and Trevor Bornarth (3,9).

Britain's Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson (6,18) are 12th overall.

Not a good start for Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne in the boys 28er, a 17,26,7 puts them down in 14th place overall.

Leaders are Mathias Berthet and Alexander Franks-Penty (1,1,3) of Norway with second Kasper Nordenram and Linus Berglund (3,16,1).

A better start for Isabelle Fellows and Anna Sturrock (8,7) in the girls 29er where they place eighth. Leaders are the French pair, Margherita Porro and Sofia Leoni (1,1) from Zoya Novikova and Diana Sabirova (2,2) of Russia.

Lucas Claeyssens and Anne Vandenberghe (1,2,1) of Belgium dominated the Nacra15. They are two points clear of Australia's Shannon Dalton and Jayden Dalton (2,13,2) with Mark Brunsvold and Dylan Heinz (5,1,6) of the USA third.

The British pair, Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette (12,18,17) are 17 overall.

Ben Whaley (10,21) never found his form in the boys Radial where he is 13 overall. Leader is Guido Gallinaro (2,7) of Italy with Aussie Caelin Winchcombe (7,3) second.

In the girls Radial, Charlotte Rose of the USA took back to back wins and leads from Dolores Moreira Fraschini (3,2) with Annabelle Rennie-Younger (11,4) third. Britain's Daisy Collingridge (7,18) is 11 overall.

Gerald New - Sailweb

11 December 2017 9:35 GMT