Dinghy
 

Datchet Flyer - Victory for National 18

Overall results have Peter Gray with Rich Pepperdine and Simon Forbes in a National 18 winning with a 4, 3, 2 scoreline.

Datchet Water SCClick image for a larger image

Racing was cancelled on Sunday, the second day of the Datchet Flyer event at Datchet Water SC.

This left Peter Gray and his team in their National 18 from Staunton Harold SC the overall winners.

In second were Ian and Gemma Dobson (3,4,5) sailing a GP14 and in third Andrew and Tom Wilson (1,6,6) of the home club in a Wayfarer.

Datchet Flyer leading positions after 3 races (provisional) (81 entries)

1st National 18, Peter Gray, Staunton Harold SC 9 pts
2nd GP14, Ian Dobson, SMVC 12pts
3rd Wayfarer, Andrew Wilson, Datchet Water SC 13 pts
4th Laser, Alister Goodwin, Haversham SC 15 pts
5th Solo, Lawrence Creaser, Hayling Island SC 22 pts
6th K1, Andrew Snell, ASA 26.5 pts
7th Rs Aero 9, Chris Larr, Northampton SC 39 pts
8th Osprey, Emma Stevenson, Weymouth SC 40 pts
9th D-Zero, Ian Morgan, Netley SC 42 pts
10th Musto Skiff, Ben Schooling, Stokes Bay SC 45 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
10 December 2017 23:38 GMT

Related articles

Datchet Flyer - Victory for National 18 10 December 2017 23:38
Youth Sailing Worlds - British team for China 10 December 2017 19:09
Bloody Mary runs dry 5 December 2017 14:32
I-14 Perry Pot Series on Film 5 December 2017 10:45
18ft Skiff NSW Championship - Day 2 3 December 2017 11:10
RS Games head to Weymouth and Portland 28 November 2017 12:24
NSW 18ft Skiff Championship - Race 1 27 November 2017 22:58
Laser Performance Masters at Queen Mary SC 27 November 2017 13:05
18 Footers Spring Championship to Panasonic Lumix 21 November 2017 11:11
RS Aero End of Seasons Open was a blast 14 November 2017 9:43
Laser Class Inlands at Grafham - Results 6 November 2017 12:20
RYA National Ranking Series at WPNSA 6 November 2017 9:52


Latest






















UK Hosted