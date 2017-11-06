Datchet Flyer - Victory for National 18

Click image for a larger image

Racing was cancelled on Sunday, the second day of the Datchet Flyer event at Datchet Water SC.

This left Peter Gray and his team in their National 18 from Staunton Harold SC the overall winners.

In second were Ian and Gemma Dobson (3,4,5) sailing a GP14 and in third Andrew and Tom Wilson (1,6,6) of the home club in a Wayfarer.

Datchet Flyer leading positions after 3 races (provisional) (81 entries)

1st National 18, Peter Gray, Staunton Harold SC 9 pts

2nd GP14, Ian Dobson, SMVC 12pts

3rd Wayfarer, Andrew Wilson, Datchet Water SC 13 pts

4th Laser, Alister Goodwin, Haversham SC 15 pts

5th Solo, Lawrence Creaser, Hayling Island SC 22 pts

6th K1, Andrew Snell, ASA 26.5 pts

7th Rs Aero 9, Chris Larr, Northampton SC 39 pts

8th Osprey, Emma Stevenson, Weymouth SC 40 pts

9th D-Zero, Ian Morgan, Netley SC 42 pts

10th Musto Skiff, Ben Schooling, Stokes Bay SC 45 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 December 2017 23:38 GMT