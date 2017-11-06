Datchet Flyer - Victory for National 18

Overall results have Peter Gray with Rich Pepperdine and Simon Forbes in a National 18 winning with a 4, 3, 2 scoreline.
Click image for a larger image
Racing was cancelled on Sunday, the second day of the Datchet Flyer event at Datchet Water SC.
This left Peter Gray and his team in their National 18 from Staunton Harold SC the overall winners.
In second were Ian and Gemma Dobson (3,4,5) sailing a GP14 and in third Andrew and Tom Wilson (1,6,6) of the home club in a Wayfarer.
Datchet Flyer leading positions after 3 races (provisional) (81 entries)
1st National 18, Peter Gray, Staunton Harold SC 9 pts
2nd GP14, Ian Dobson, SMVC 12pts
3rd Wayfarer, Andrew Wilson, Datchet Water SC 13 pts
4th Laser, Alister Goodwin, Haversham SC 15 pts
5th Solo, Lawrence Creaser, Hayling Island SC 22 pts
6th K1, Andrew Snell, ASA 26.5 pts
7th Rs Aero 9, Chris Larr, Northampton SC 39 pts
8th Osprey, Emma Stevenson, Weymouth SC 40 pts
9th D-Zero, Ian Morgan, Netley SC 42 pts
10th Musto Skiff, Ben Schooling, Stokes Bay SC 45 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
10 December 2017 23:38 GMT