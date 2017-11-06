Youth Sailing Worlds - British team for China

Click image for a larger image

The selected squad, competing across nine events, will do battle against more than 380 of the world’s best under 19-year-old sailing talents from 62 nations.

The initial Women’s 29er representatives, Hattie Rogers and Emily Covell, have withdrawn from next week’s championship due to injury.

A decision from the Selectors will see Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock to head out to China to join the British Youth Sailing Team.

Fellows and Sturrock launched their season with Youth Nationals gold, followed by a string of top results across the summer.

British Youth Sailing Team competing in China:

RS:X - Andy Brown, Emma Wilson

Laser Radial - Ben Whaley, Daisy Collingridge

420 - Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson, Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley

Nacra 15 - Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette

29er - Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock, Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne

10 December 2017 19:09 GMT