I-14 Perry Pot Series on Film

Katie Nurton and Nigel Ash (2,1,1) dominated the day with overall leaders Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald (1,3,2) managing to cling onto their two point advantage.

Archie Massey and Luke Boughton (5,2,6) take third overall, with Kimball Morrison and Jeremy Fowke (10,7,9) in fourth, Phil McDanell and Luke Boughton holding fifth place despite a 'no-show'.





International 14 - Perry Pot Series - Day 3 after 9 races, 3 discards

1st 1553 Neale Jones and Ed FitzGerald 2 3 4 1 1 1 1 3 2 18 9 pts

2nd 1557 Katie Nurton and Nigel Ash 3 2 2 18 18 18 2 1 1 65 11 pts

3rd 1563 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary 1 7 7 2 2 2 5 2 6 34 14 pts

4th 1523 Kimball Morrison and Jeremy Fowke 6 4 6 3 3 3 10 7 9 51 25 pts

5th 1527 Phil McDanell and Luke Boughton 8 5 5 6 5 5 18 18 18 88 34 pts

6th 1538 Tom Heywood and Ben Ainsworth 5 6 3 18 18 18 6 11 7 92 38 pts

7th 155 Martin Jones and Adam Lees 18 18 18 18 4 4 8 10 8 106 52 pts

8th 1546 Charlie Deuchene and Tom Bracewell 18 18 18 5 6 6 12 13 11 107 53 pts

9th 1529 Martin Pascal and Robin Pascal 18 18 18 4 7 7 12 12 12 108 54 pts

10th 1548 Julian Pearson and Matt Reid 4 1 1 18 18 18 18 18 18 114 60 pts

11th 1556 Dan Holman and Damian Ash 18 18 18 18 18 18 7 8 3 126 72 pts

12th 1517 George Yeoman and Andy Shaw 18 18 18 18 18 18 4 5 12 129 75 pts

13th 1554 Tom Watkins and Izzy Watkins 7 8 8 18 18 18 18 18 18 131 77 pts

14th 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 4 4 134 80 pts

15th 1530 Andy Fitz and Rich Dobson 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 6 5 137 83 pts

16th 1519 Oli Sloper and Hugh Mclean 18 18 18 18 18 18 9 12 13 142 88 pts

17th 1531 Andy Penman and Chris Watson 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 9 10 145 91 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

5 December 2017 10:45 GMT