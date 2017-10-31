I-14 Perry Pot Series on Film

A good turn-out for day 3 of the International 14 Perry Pot Series at Itchenor SC, apparently triggered by the presence of the VRSportTV team.
Katie Nurton and Nigel Ash (2,1,1) dominated the day with overall leaders Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald (1,3,2) managing to cling onto their two point advantage.
Archie Massey and Luke Boughton (5,2,6) take third overall, with Kimball Morrison and Jeremy Fowke (10,7,9) in fourth, Phil McDanell and Luke Boughton holding fifth place despite a 'no-show'.
International 14 - Perry Pot Series - Day 3 after 9 races, 3 discards
1st 1553 Neale Jones and Ed FitzGerald 2 3 4 1 1 1 1 3 2 18 9 pts
2nd 1557 Katie Nurton and Nigel Ash 3 2 2 18 18 18 2 1 1 65 11 pts
3rd 1563 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary 1 7 7 2 2 2 5 2 6 34 14 pts
4th 1523 Kimball Morrison and Jeremy Fowke 6 4 6 3 3 3 10 7 9 51 25 pts
5th 1527 Phil McDanell and Luke Boughton 8 5 5 6 5 5 18 18 18 88 34 pts
6th 1538 Tom Heywood and Ben Ainsworth 5 6 3 18 18 18 6 11 7 92 38 pts
7th 155 Martin Jones and Adam Lees 18 18 18 18 4 4 8 10 8 106 52 pts
8th 1546 Charlie Deuchene and Tom Bracewell 18 18 18 5 6 6 12 13 11 107 53 pts
9th 1529 Martin Pascal and Robin Pascal 18 18 18 4 7 7 12 12 12 108 54 pts
10th 1548 Julian Pearson and Matt Reid 4 1 1 18 18 18 18 18 18 114 60 pts
11th 1556 Dan Holman and Damian Ash 18 18 18 18 18 18 7 8 3 126 72 pts
12th 1517 George Yeoman and Andy Shaw 18 18 18 18 18 18 4 5 12 129 75 pts
13th 1554 Tom Watkins and Izzy Watkins 7 8 8 18 18 18 18 18 18 131 77 pts
14th 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 4 4 134 80 pts
15th 1530 Andy Fitz and Rich Dobson 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 6 5 137 83 pts
16th 1519 Oli Sloper and Hugh Mclean 18 18 18 18 18 18 9 12 13 142 88 pts
17th 1531 Andy Penman and Chris Watson 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 9 10 145 91 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
5 December 2017 10:45 GMT