18ft Skiff NSW Championship - Day 2

The defending 18ft Skiff champion Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge strengthened their grip on the 2017-2018 NSW 18ft Skiff Championship.

Image Frank Quealey - Click image for a larger image

The Smeg team took their second win of the championship in Race 2 on Sydney Harbour Sunday.

Smeg leads the championship on 2 points, followed by The Kitchen Maker on six points, Yandoo and Noakes Youth, both on 10, Rag & Famish Hotel (Bryce Edwards) on 13 and Triple M (James Ward) on 14 points.

A winning margin of 48 seconds makes the win look decisive but the victory was a long hard battle mixed with some good fortune when two early race leaders faltered at the bottom mark on the first two laps of the course.

Smeg took full advantage to cross the line ahead of Finport Trade Finance (Keagan York, Angus Williams, Adam Minter) with The Kitchen Maker (Scott Babbage, Sam Ellis, Phil Marshall) a further 1m 38s back in third place.

3 December 2017 11:10 GMT

