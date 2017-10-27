RS Games head to Weymouth and Portland

Click image for a larger image

The event will incorporate the RS500, RS Tera and RS Aero World Championships, the RS100, RS400, RS700 and RS Feva European Championships, and the RS200, RS300, RS600, RS800 and RS Vareo UK Nationals.

Over 1,000 boats and 1,500 competitors, together with all their families and supporters, are expected to attend the regatta.

The event is a welcome boost to dinghy sailing in Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour which between them provide some of best and most versatile race areas in the UK.

Win or lose on the water, the shore programme will welcome everyone to the RS Après Sail vibe with a sailor’s pod containing bars, food, music, main stage and screens showing the day’s action.

Pulling in the whole RS family of classes provides a considerable coup for WPNSA after Britain lost the high profile Olympic classes World Cup Sailing event in 2017.

A successful big scale dinghy regatta could provide the basis for a more permanent event along the lines of the large scale German events, such as Kieler Week and Warnemünde Week.

Even without the boost of a World Cup Sailing event they attract hundreds of entries, and with cultural supporting programmes attract thousands of visitors to the host towns.

By blurring the lines between high level sailing and excellent on-shore events they break-down the exclusivity that plagues sailing in Britain - whether ocean racer or dinghy.

Full details of the event schedule can be found at the RS Games website at www.rssailing.org and on-line entries will open over the coming weeks.

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 November 2017 12:24 GMT