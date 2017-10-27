NSW 18ft Skiff Championship - Race 1

Click image for a larger image

A perfect 15-20 knot North East wind gave the fleet a brilliant start to the Championship on Sydney Harbour with some spectacular racing action.

Coxon combined with Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge on Smeg to score an all the way win in Race 1 of the 5-race championship.

Smeg was the leader from shortly after the start and sailed brilliantly to lead throughout the entire race before crossing the finish line 2m 12s ahead of their nearest rival, Noakesailing.

The Kitchen Maker (Scott Babbage, Sam Ellis, Murray Jones) finished strongly to grab third place 2m 35s.

Yandoo (John Winning) finished fourth, followed by Rag & Famish Hotel (Bryce Edwards) and Noakes Youth (Jack Macartney).

It's still very early days in the championship season so there will be a lot of changes coming over the months ahead before the JJ Giltinan Championship in March.

G New

27 November 2017 22:58 GMT