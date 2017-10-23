Laser Performance Masters at Queen Mary SC

Winner of the Standard class was Orlando Gledhill of Queen Mary, and winner of the Radial class was Jon Emmett of Weir Wood SC.

Gledhill was overall Standard winner and first Master, with second Alan Davis of Oxford SC, who was also first Grand Master.

In third place was Andy Le Grice of Warash SC, also first Apprentice Master. Peter Sherwin of Chew Valley Lake was first Great Grand Master in 14th place overall.

Radial class winner Jon Emmett was also first Apprentice Master. In second overall and first Master was Ian Jones of Dovestone SC, with third Rob Cage of Thames SC, also first Grand Master.

Kevin Pearson was first Radial Great Grand Master in seventh place overall.

Laser Standard - Laser Performance Masters - Top 10 (40 entries)

1st Orlando GLEDHILL QMSC M 1 1 2 -7 2 1 14 7 pts

2nd Alan DAVIS Oxford SC GM -17 8 1 1 3 3 33 16 pts

3rd Andy LE GRICE Warsash SC AM 2 6 6 -17 1 10 42 25 pts

4th Mark LYTTLE Qmsc / Datchet M (42.0 OCS) 4 3 6 4 8 67 25 pts

5th Chris ELLYATT QMSC GM 7 5 4 5 8 (42.0 DNC) 71 29 pts

6th Neil PETERS Pevensey Bay SC M 4 2 -10 10 7 7 40 30 pts

7th Tim KEIGHLEY West Riding SC M 10 3 9 9 -12 4 47 35 pts

8th Paul SCULLION Restronguet AM 5 11 -18 12 6 6 58 40 pts

9th Roger O'GORMAN QMSC AM 12 12 8 2 (42.0 DNC) 9 85 43 pts

10th Jim FIFIELD QMSC AM 6 7 -19 18 10 5 65 46 pts

Laser Radial - Laser Performance Masters - Top 10 (19 entries)

1st Jon EMMETT Weir Wood AM -1 1 1 1 1 1 6 5 pts

2nd Ian JONES Dovestone SC M 2 2 3 2 2 (20.0 DNC) 31 11 pts

3rd Rob CAGE Thames SC GM 6 3 2 -11 8 2 32 21 pts

4th Ian ALDRIDGE Lancing AM -9 9 4 7 4 3 36 27 pts

5th Gareth EDWARDS QMSC M 4 4 8 6 6 (20.0 BFD) 48 28 pts

6th Niall PEELO QMSC AM 3 6 11 -13 5 6 44 31 pts

7th Kevin PEARSON Thames SC GGM 10 5 7 3 7 (20.0 DNF) 52 32 pts

8th Glyn PURNELL Leigh & Lowton GGM 11 7 9 5 -13 4 49 36 pts

9th Alison STEVENS Sesca and ASA AM -15 8 13 9 3 5 53 38 pts

10th Jonathan LEWIS Bristol City AM 7 11 -14 4 10 7 53 39 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 November 2017 13:05 GMT