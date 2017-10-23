Dinghy
 

Laser Performance Masters at Queen Mary SC

A good fleet of nearly 60 competitors took part in the Laser Performance Masters End of Season Finale at Queen Mary SC.

Winner of the Standard class was Orlando Gledhill of Queen Mary, and winner of the Radial class was Jon Emmett of Weir Wood SC.

Gledhill was overall Standard winner and first Master, with second Alan Davis of Oxford SC, who was also first Grand Master.

In third place was Andy Le Grice of Warash SC, also first Apprentice Master. Peter Sherwin of Chew Valley Lake was first Great Grand Master in 14th place overall.

Radial class winner Jon Emmett was also first Apprentice Master. In second overall and first Master was Ian Jones of Dovestone SC, with third Rob Cage of Thames SC, also first Grand Master.

Kevin Pearson was first Radial Great Grand Master in seventh place overall.

Laser Standard - Laser Performance Masters - Top 10 (40 entries)

1st Orlando GLEDHILL QMSC M 1 1 2 -7 2 1 14 7 pts
2nd Alan DAVIS Oxford SC GM -17 8 1 1 3 3 33 16 pts
3rd Andy LE GRICE Warsash SC AM 2 6 6 -17 1 10 42 25 pts
4th Mark LYTTLE Qmsc / Datchet M (42.0 OCS) 4 3 6 4 8 67 25 pts
5th Chris ELLYATT QMSC GM 7 5 4 5 8 (42.0 DNC) 71 29 pts
6th Neil PETERS Pevensey Bay SC M 4 2 -10 10 7 7 40 30 pts
7th Tim KEIGHLEY West Riding SC M 10 3 9 9 -12 4 47 35 pts
8th Paul SCULLION Restronguet AM 5 11 -18 12 6 6 58 40 pts
9th Roger O'GORMAN QMSC AM 12 12 8 2 (42.0 DNC) 9 85 43 pts
10th Jim FIFIELD QMSC AM 6 7 -19 18 10 5 65 46 pts

Laser Radial - Laser Performance Masters - Top 10 (19 entries)

1st Jon EMMETT Weir Wood AM -1 1 1 1 1 1 6 5 pts
2nd Ian JONES Dovestone SC M 2 2 3 2 2 (20.0 DNC) 31 11 pts
3rd Rob CAGE Thames SC GM 6 3 2 -11 8 2 32 21 pts
4th Ian ALDRIDGE Lancing AM -9 9 4 7 4 3 36 27 pts
5th Gareth EDWARDS QMSC M 4 4 8 6 6 (20.0 BFD) 48 28 pts
6th Niall PEELO QMSC AM 3 6 11 -13 5 6 44 31 pts
7th Kevin PEARSON Thames SC GGM 10 5 7 3 7 (20.0 DNF) 52 32 pts
8th Glyn PURNELL Leigh & Lowton GGM 11 7 9 5 -13 4 49 36 pts
9th Alison STEVENS Sesca and ASA AM -15 8 13 9 3 5 53 38 pts
10th Jonathan LEWIS Bristol City AM 7 11 -14 4 10 7 53 39 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
27 November 2017 13:05 GMT

Related articles

Laser Performance Masters at Queen Mary SC 27 November 2017 13:05
18 Footers Spring Championship to Panasonic Lumix 21 November 2017 11:11
RS Aero End of Seasons Open was a blast 14 November 2017 9:43
Laser Class Inlands at Grafham - Results 6 November 2017 12:20
RYA National Ranking Series at WPNSA 6 November 2017 9:52
RS Aero Inlands are a Blast 1 November 2017 8:59
Entries open for 2018 RYA Youth Nationals 31 October 2017 7:41
Revil and Guevel winners of 29er Eurocup on Lake Garda 29 October 2017 23:02
29er Eurocup - Revil and Guevel take lead 28 October 2017 19:24
29er Eurocup Lake Garda - Black and Aldridge lead Day 2 27 October 2017 21:49
29er Eurocup on Lake Garda - Day 1 27 October 2017 11:22
Rooster RS Aerocup - Lost in Transmission 23 October 2017 8:56


Latest






















UK Hosted