18 Footers Spring Championship to Panasonic Lumix

The Triple M team won Sunday's final Australian 18 Footers League Spring Championship race on Sydney Harbour, but it was the Panasonic Lumix team who took out the inaugural overall title.

Victory overall went to Panasonic Lumix (Jordan Girdis, Lachlan Doyle, Nathan Edwards) only on the final lap of Sunday's course when the team finished strongly to take third place and an overall victory by just one point.

Triple M (James Ward, Adam Gillson, Huon Oliver) won the final race by 42s to become the only 2-race winner in the 7-race championship after another good performance by the crew.

The final overall pointscore showed Panasonic Lumix first on 23 points, followed by Finport Trade Finance on 24, The Kitchen Maker (Scott Babbage) on 32, Triple M 36, Rag & Famish Hotel (Bryce Edwards) 36 and Smeg (Lee Knapton on 39.

The championship proved an outstanding success with six different winners coming from the seven races.

Race 1 of the NSW Championship will be sailed next Sunday, 26 November.

21 November 2017 11:11 GMT

