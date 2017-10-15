RS Aero End of Seasons Open was a blast

Click image for a larger image

Steve Cockerill (2,1,4) was the overall winner after a close battle with Peter Barton, each taking a win in the first two races, with the third race win going to Chris Jones.

The first two races featured reaching starts in the 20 knot breeze, playing to the Aero strong points and providing some fine blast reaching.

The third race, later in the day, had a more conventional windward start, in a lighter breeze, changing the leader mix.

Steve Cockerill took the overall win on a tie-break ahead of Barton with Steve Norbury taking third.

Top Youth was Liam Willis, 1st Lady Sarah Cockerill, and Steve Cockerill also took 1st Master.

Andrew Frost was 1st out of the RS Aero 5s with a 5th in Race 1.

Best placed Lee-on-Solent RS Aero was Fernando Gamboa, who had the initial idea to bring the event to Lee when Queen Mary SC suffered a lack of sufficient water.

RS Aero - End of Seasons Open

1st RS Aero 7 Stephen COCKERILL Stokes Bay SC 2 1 -4 3 pts

2nd RS Aero 7 Peter BARTON Lymington Town SC 1 2 -7 3 pts

3rd RS Aero 7 Steve NORBURY Warsash SC 4 3 -16 7 pts

4th RS Aero 7 John WARBURTON Chew Valley SC 6 -8 2 8 pts

5th RS Aero 7 Liam WILLIS Lymington Town SC 3 5 -12 8 pts

6th RS Aero 7 Chris JONES Sutton Bingham SC -16 9 1 10 pts

7th RS Aero 7 Mark RIDDINGTON Emsworth Slipper SC -9 7 3 10 pts

8th RS Aero 7 Fernando GAMBOA Lee on Solent SC 7 6 -15 13 pts

9th RS Aero 5 Andrew FROST Sutton Bingham SC 5 12 -18 17 pts

10th RS Aero 7 Karl THORNE Lymington Town SC 8 -10 9 17 pts

11th RS Aero 7 Ben CLARK Lee on Solent SC 15 4 -17 19 pts

12th RS Aero 7 Peter CHAPLIN Burghfield SC -19 13 6 19 pts

13th RS Aero 7 Nigel ROLFE Lymington Town SC 12 -16 8 20 pts

14th RS Aero 7 Sarah COCKERILL Stokes Bay SC -13 11 10 21 pts

15th RS Aero 7 Ben GEORGE Lymington Town SC -23 17 5 22 pts

16th RS Aero 7 Noah REES Torpoint Mosquito SC 11 -18 13 24 pts

17th RS Aero 7 Jonty CHALLIS Lee on Solent SC -17 15 14 29 pts

18th RS Aero 5 Ned STATTERSFIELD Wells Next the Sea SC 10 21.5 -24 31.5 pts

19th RS Aero 5 Sammy ISAAC-JOHNSON Maidenhead SC -26 14 20 34 pts

20th RS Aero 7 Graham ILES Burghfield SC 27 -29 11 38 pts

21st RS Aero 7 Ed CHILDS Lee On Solent SC 14 24 -25 38 pts

22nd RS Aero 5 Karen MAIN Warsash SC 18 20 -21 38 pts

23rd RS Aero 7 Nick IRELEND Stokes Bay SC -21 19 19 38 pts

24th RS Aero 5 Caroline MARTIN Lee on Solent SC 22 -23 22 44 pts

25th RS Aero 7 Graham PLATT Highcliffe SC 24 21.5 -33 45.5 pts

26th RS Aero 7 Kenneth FOWLER Highcliffe SC -28 26 23 49 pts

27th RS Aero 7 Lester KORZILLIUS Emsworth SC 25 -34 30 55 pts

28th RS Aero 7 Andy HILL Hayling Island SC 20 (36DNC) 36DNC 56 pts

29th RS Aero 7 Roger COWAN Burghfield SC 29 27 -34 56 pts

30th RS Aero 7 Paul ATKINSON Lee on Solent SC -33 25 32 57 pts

31st RS Aero 7 Paul CHANDLER Lee on Solent SC -30 28 29 57 pts

32nd RS Aero 5 Alice LUCY Rutland SC 32 -33 26 58 pts

33rd RS Aero 5 Aaron MIDDLETON Lee on Solent SC -35 31 27 58 pts

34th RS Aero 7 Peter WARBURTON Lee on Solent SC -31 30 28 58 pts

35th RS Aero 7 Mark WARWICK Lee on Solent SC -34 32 31 63 pts



