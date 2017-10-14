Laser Class Inlands at Grafham - Results

Click image for a larger image

The Standard fleet was won by Sam Whaley from Swanage SC, with Grafham member Joseph Mullan 2nd on equal points. Third was Alistair Goodwin.

The winner in the Radials was Ben Whaley of Swanage SC, with Ben Elvin of Stokes Bay SC in second and Jon Emmett from Weir Wood Sc third.

The 4.7 fleet was won by Finley Dickinson with second Barty Gray of Bowmoor SC and third Tom Mitchell.

Laser Standard - Inland Championship, final leading results (43 entries)

1 Sam WHALEY 11 3 1 1 1 5 BFD44 11 pts

2 Joseph MULLAN 11 1 2 3 4 2 3 11 pts

3 Alistair GOODWIN 17 4 5 2 2 4 5 17 pts

4 Craig WILLIAMSON 30 2 DSQ44 10 5 1 12 30 pts

5 Oliver DAVENPORT 31 10 4 13 9 7 1 31 pts

6 Jack HOPKINS 32 9 8 4 3 11 8 32 pts

7 Joseph DRAKE 35 5 11 9 11 6 4 35 pts

8 Orlando GLEDHILL 37 15 DSQ44 5 6 9 2 37 pts

9 Ross WILLIAMS 40 14 3 6 17 10 7 40 pts

10 George COLES 45 7 15 11 13 3 11 45 pts

Laser Radial - Inland Championship, final leading results (61 entries)

1 Ben WHALEY Swanage SC 6 1 3 1 3 1 6 pts

2 Ben ELVIN Stokes Bay SC 9 6 2 3 1 3 9 pts

3 Jon EMMETT Weir Wood 12 3 1 2 8 6 12 pts

4 Chloe BARR Stokes Bay 16 5 6 5 2 4 16 pts

5 Krishan BHOGAL Grafham Water SC 23 11 4 10 4 5 23 pts

6 Nick WELBOURN Hykeham SC 33 4 5 9 15 15 33 pts

7 Christopher JONES Pwllheli 33 10 10 6 28 7 33 pts

8 Henry BEARDSALL Warsash 35 13 15 22 5 2 35 pts

9 Arthur FRY RLymYC 35 9 12 19 6 8 35 pts

10 George GRAHAM Burwain SC 40 14 8 7 17 11 40 pts

Laser 4.7 - Inland Championship, final leading results (46 entries)

1 Finley DICKINSON United Kingdom 6 6 2 3 1 1 13 pts

2 Barty GRAY Bowmoor SC 3 3 5 8 3 2 16 pts

3 Tom MITCHELL RLYM YC 9 2 7 1 2 11 21 pts

4 Elizabeth BEARDSALL Warsash 7 1 9 2 18 4 23 pts

5 James FOSTER Poole YC 2 4 10 10 9 3 28 pts

6 Micheal O'SUILLEABHAIN Kinsale YC 19 9 4 7 4 5 29 pts

7 Drew BARNES Christchurch SC 5 14 1 5 15 7 32 pts

8 Oliver STURLEY Parkstone YC 10 17 6 4 7 16 43 pts

9 Drew GIBBONS Redesmere 1 15 13 6 11 17 46 pts

10 Kai WOLGRAM Llyn Brenig 21 7 16 11 8 6 48 pts

6 November 2017

6 November 2017 12:20 GMT