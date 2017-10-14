RYA National Ranking Series at WPNSA

The RYA second National Ranking Series took place at WPSNA last weekend, with the top GBR members mixing and matching crew combinations and only completing some of the races.

In the Finn class, Hector Simson won the final weekend to add to his win in the Nationals and take the title ahead of James Skulczux with third Cameron Tweedle.

Giles Scott only took part in the earlier WPNSA October event, where he finished third behind Ben Cornish and Tweedle.

Chris Rashley and Laura Miramon won both the Nacra17 ranker events to take overall victory ahead of Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin, with John Gimson and Anna Burnet third.

In the Youth Nacra15 series, Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette were overall winners ahead of Will Harrison and Arabella Sabberton. Will Smith and Abigail Clarke won the November event.

Will Harrison and Arabella Sabberton took the Nacra15 National title held in conjunction with the November Ranking event.

Megan Brickwood and Ellie Aldridge won the overall 49er FX series, with second Vikki Payne and Alice Masterman, with Ian Martin and Sophie Ainsworth winning the November event.

In the 470, Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter won the two women's events to take overall victory.

Second were Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart, and third Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre.

In the men's 470 Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr were overall winners, second Arran Holman and Marcus Tressler, and third Luke Patience and Chris Grube who won the November event.

In the 49er Gillies Munro and Dan Harris finished second behind Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas in the November event, but take the overall series victory.

Second overall were Morgan Peach and Rhos Hawes, with third for James Grummett and Daniel Budden.

In the 9.5 RS:X overall winner was Matt Barton from Matthew Carey with third Tom Squires (winning the 2 events he competed in).

The overall 8.5 RS:X series went to Lily Young with second Erin Watson, third Saskia Sills. Emma Wilson won the November event.

