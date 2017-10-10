RS Aero Inlands are a Blast

Click image for a larger image

Some great sailing as the breeze freshened to around 25 knots with an exciting time on the downwind P course with its mix of blast reaching and more technical running.

As usual for the Aero, the event was sailed in the three rig sizes.

William Caiger dominated the Aero 5 fleet, winning all six races. Second was Ned Stattersfield and third Jackie Craven.

The mid size rig Aero 7 was the biggest fleet with 29 entries and the big beasts of the class competing.

Fergus Barnham, fresh from winning the GP14 Inlands, came out the winner four points ahead of Steve Cockerill, with Pete Barton a further point back in third place.

Top Youth (U19) was Noah Rees in 7th overall and top Lady was Sarah Cockerill.

With the breeze up all weekend only a hardened squad of macho RS Aero 9 sailors stuck with the big rig.

UK Nationals runner up Chris Larr out paced the recent RS Aerocup Champ Liam Willis for the title with Matt Thursfield rounding out the top three.

But it's not all over yet. Next up in the UK are the RS Aero End of Seasons.

This event is planned for the 11/12th November but Queen Mary, the intended venue, have had too cancel due to lack of sailing water.

So if you have a venue, with some water, the RS Aeros are seeking a new venue for a one day End of Season event that weekend - get in touch.

RS Aero 5 - 2017 Inland Championship

1st 1844 William Caiger Sevenoaks School -1 1 1 1 1 1 6 3 pts

2nd 2325 Ned Stattersfield WNTTS -2 2 2 2 2 2 12 1 pts

3rd 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire SC 3 3 (6 DNC) 6 DNC 3 3 24 -21 pts

4th 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC 4 (6 DNC) 6 DNC 6 DNC 4 5 31 5 pts

5th 2415 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC 5 (6 DNC) 6 DNC 6 DNC 5 4 32 -31 pts

RS Aero 7 - 2017 Inland Championship

1st 1534 Fergus Barnham Snettisham Beach SC 1 1 2 -3 1 2 7 pts

2nd 2319 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC -3 3 3 1 3 1 11 pts

3rd 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC -8 2 1 2 4 3 12 pts

4th 1676 Anthony York Northampton SC 2 4 5 4 2 -9 17 pts

5th 1533 Finlay Barnham Snettisham Beach SC 5 6 4 5 -7 4 24 pts

6th 1819 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC 7 5 -10 6 8 5 31 pts

7th 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC 4 -14 6 7 10 12 39 pts

8th 2427 Nigel Rolfe Lymington Town SC 6 -17 8 8 15 6 43 pts

9th 2389 Gary Stuart Northampton SC 13 12 7 (31 DNC) 6 11 49 pts

10th 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC 9 7 13 12 -17 10 51 pts

11th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC 10 -13 9 9 13 13 54 pts

12th 2320 Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 12 11 11 10 11 -14 55 pts

13th 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC 15 -21 12 13 16 7 63 pts

14th 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC 14 8 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 5 8 66 pts

15th 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales SC 16 10 16 (31 DNC) 14 18 74 pts

16th 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 11 9 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 9 16 76 pts

17th 1062 Dan Phillips Ripon SC 17 15 15 15 -18 15 77 pts

18th 1653 Richard Butler Covenham SC -19 16 17 11 19 17 80 pts

19th 2196 Liz Potter West Kirby SC 20 18 14 16 21 (31 DNC) 89 pts

20th 1211 Nicholas Eales Lymington Town SC (31 DNC) 22 19 14 22 20 97 pts

21st 2146 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 18 19 18 (31 DNC) 25 19 99 pts

22nd 2285 Roger Cowan Burghfield SC 23 23 20 17 -26 23 106 pts

23rd 1846 Steve Fraser East Lothian YC 21 20 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 20 22 114 pts

24th 2421 Paul Speirs Notts County SC 24 (31 DNC) 21 31 DNC 24 21 121 pts

25th 2186 Alan Beaton Notts County SC 25 25 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 12 31 DNC 124 pts

26th 1020 Malcolm Mellor Hickling Broad SC 26 24 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 23 25 129 pts

27th 2429 Robin Caiger Bough Beech SC 27 27 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 27 24 136 pts

28th 1365 Dean Hassell Hunts SC 22 26 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 31 DNC 31 DNC 141 pts

29th 2270 Andrew Petter Littleton SC 28 (31 DNC) 31 DNC 31 DNC 28 26 144 pts

30th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC (31 DNS) 31 DNS 31 DNC 31 DNC 31 DNC 31 DNC 155 pts

RS Aero 9 - 2017 Inland Championship

1st 1888 Chris Larr Northampton SC -1 1 1 1 1 1 5 pts

2nd 1551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC 2 3 2 2 2 (4 DNC) 11 pts

3rd 1744 Matt Thursfield RYA 3 2 3 (4 DNC) 3 2 13 pts

