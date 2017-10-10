Entries open for 2018 RYA Youth Nationals

Click image for a larger image

Hundreds of competitors are expected to descend on Largs, Scotland when the premier event on the RYA Youth Racing calendar returns to the venue next year for the first time since 2013.

As well as national titles selection for coveted spots on the British Youth Sailing Team for the Youth Sailing World Championships in Corpus Christi, USA, held in July 2018 will also be up for grabs.

Entry is available for the following events:

Laser Standard – Laser Radial Boys – Laser Radial Girls

420 Boys – 420 Girls – 420 Mixed

29er Boys – 29er Girls – 29er Mixed

Nacra 15 Open

Entry for all classes here

Early Bird Entry Deadline – midnight Wednesday 31 January 2018

Standard Entry Deadline – midnight Sunday 4 March 2018

Late Entry Deadline – midnight Sunday 11 March 2018

Due to an International event clash the RS:X class will not be in Largs in April.

A standalone RS:X Youth National Championship will held for the windsurfers with further details to be announced in due course.

To be eligible to compete, all sailors shall be under the age of 21 on 31 December 2018, with the exception of 420 sailors entered into the 2018 GBR 420 Class Association World and Junior European Championship selection events.

