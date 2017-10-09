Revil and Guevel winners of 29er Eurocup on Lake Garda

Click image for a larger image

Revil and Guevel (2,16,3) finished 14 points ahead of Ronja Grönblom and Sara Ehrnrooth (3,2,1) of Finland who came from eighth to take second place on the podium.

Britain's Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (4,5,21) finished in third place, with James Hammett and John Mather (1,22,5) fourth.

29er Eurocup - Final leaders (120 entries)

1 FRA 11 Theo REVIL, Maschio, Gautier GUEVEL, U19, CNBPP 14,0 pts

2 FIN 2544 Ronja Grönblom, Femmina, Ehrnrooth Sara, U19F, HSS 28,0 pts

3 GBR 14 Robins Nick, Maschio, Vennis-Ozanne Billy, U19, Hayling Island SC 29,0 pts

4 GBR 2344 Hammett James, Maschio, John Mather, Hayling Island SC 37,0 pts

5 NOR 2662 Berthet Mathias, Maschio, Franks-Penty Alexander, U19, KNS 41,0 pts

6 SWE 2665 Nordenram Kasper, Maschio, Berglund Linus, U19, Ljs 46,0 pts

7 NED 2349 Postma Lars, Maschio, Schep, U19, KNZ&RV Muiden 48,0 pts

8 SLO 2706 Verderber Rok, Maschio, Semelbauer Klemen, U19, YC Portoroz 49,0 pts

9 GBR 2139 Peters Freddie, Maschio, Wells Elliott, U19, Hayling Island SC 50,0 pts

10 RUS 2719 LAZDIN DMITRY, Maschio, ARASLANOV DMITRII, U19, KRESTOVSKY OSTROV 51,0 pts

11 FIN 2156 Korhonen Ville, Maschio, Berner Robin, U19, BS 60,0 pts

12 FIN 2032 Odrischinsky Elias, Maschio, Oliver Silén Silén, U19, NJK 65,0 pts

13 HUN 2518 Máté Jeney, Maschio, De Jonghe Arthur, U19, SVE 69,0 pts

14 NOR 2641 Dahl Andersen Pia, Femmina, Edland Nora, U19F, Royal Norwegian YC 71,0 pts

15 FRA 2621 SALVAGE NICOLAS, Maschio, DEPERY THIMOTEE, U19, LA PELLE 76,0 pts

16 RUS 2720 Novikova Zoya, Femmina, Sabirova Diana, U19, YC KRESTOVSKY OSTROV 76,0 pts

17 ITA 2622 BOLETTI GIOVANNI, Maschio, TORCHIO NICOLA, U19, S.C.GARDA SALO' ASD 78,0 pts

18 GBR 2343 Fellows Isabelle, Femmina, Sturrock Anna, U19F, Yealm Yacht Club 79,0 pts

19 BRA 1797 Carvalho Gustavo, Maschio, Carvalho Eduardo, YCB 80,0 pts

20 RUS 2523 ANDREEV VASILII, Maschio, PUSHEV LEONID, U19, KRESTOVSKY OSTROV 80,0 pts

21 DEN 2129 Fomsgaard Frederik, Maschio, Fuglbjerg Mads, U19, Aarhus Sejlklub 82,0 pts

22 USA 2633 Shelley Ripley, Maschio, Gramm Severin, U19, CRYC 83,0 pts

23 GBR 2336 Black Freya, Femmina, Aldridge Millie, U19, Hayling Island SC 84,0 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

29 October 2017 23:02 GMT