29er Eurocup Lake Garda - Black and Aldridge lead Day 2

Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells GBR - Click image for a larger image

Black and Aldridge (7,4) from Hayling Island SC have a one point lead ahead of Theo Revil and Gautier Guevel of France who, with back to back wins, jump from 23rd into second overall.

In third place are Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells (1,6) who also make a big move up the leaderboard, and are five points off the leaders.

In fourth overall are Dmitry Lazdin and Dimitrii Araslanov (15,2) of Russia.

The third GBR crew doing well are James Hammett James and John Mather (9,3) tied in fifth place with the Finns, Ronja Grönblom and Sara Ehrnrooth (9,3).

29er Eurocup - Day 2 after 3 races each for the 2 Groups (120 entries)

1 GBR 2336 Black Freya, Femmina, Aldridge Millie, U19, Hayling Island SC 2 7 4 13,0 pts

2 FRA 11 Theo REVIL, Maschio, Gautier GUEVEL, U19, CNBPP 12 1 1 14,0 pts

3 GBR 2139 Peters Freddie, Maschio, Wells Elliott, U19, HISC 11 1 6 18,0 pts

4 RUS 2719 LAZDIN DMITRY, Maschio, ARASLANOV DMITRII, U19, KRESTOVSKY OSTROV 3 15 2 20,0 pts

5 FIN 2544 Ronja Grönblom, Femmina, Ehrnrooth Sara, U19F, HSS 8 9 3 20,0 pts

5 GBR 2344 Hammett James, Maschio, John Mather, Hayling Island SC 8 9 3 20,0 pts

7 FIN 2156 Korhonen Ville, Maschio, Berner Robin, U19, BS 1 16 5 22,0 pts

8 NOR 2641 Dahl Andersen Pia, Femmina, Edland Nora, U19F, Royal Norwegian Yacht Club 9 8 7 24,0 pts

9 NOR 2662 Berthet Mathias, Maschio, Franks-Penty Alexander, U19, KNS 5 13 8 26,0 pts

10 GER 1786 Mueller Valentin, Maschio, Ulrich Ole, U19, BYC 21 6 1 28,0 pts

11 SLO 2706 Verderber Rok, Maschio, Semelbauer Klemen, U19, YCPortoroz 2 10 16 28,0 pts

12 NOR 2319 Dahl Andersen Emilie, Femmina, Edland Maren, U19F, Royal Norwegian Yacht Club 1 13 15 29,0 pts

13 FRA 2704 Maïwenn JACQUIN, Femmina, PERCHERON Enora, U19F, SNO Nantes 4 3 22 29,0 pts

14 FIN 2032 Odrischinsky Elias, Maschio, Oliver Silén Silén, U19, NJK 10 21 2 33,0 pts

15 GER 2315 Heinrich Ben, Maschio, Horlbeck Carolina, U19, KYC 3 5 27 35,0 pts

16 NED 2349 Postma Lars, Maschio, Schep, U19, KNZ&RV Muiden 17 14 4 35,0 pts

17 GER 2246 Thun Finn Lennart, Maschio, Thun Luk Magnus, U19, Wind und Welle e.V. 25 2 9 36,0 pts

18 RUS 2523 ANDREEV VASILII, Maschio, PUSHEV LEONID, U19, KRESTOVSKY OSTROV 7 12 17 36,0 pts

19 ITA 2630 Cestari Filippo, Maschio, Carbonelli Davide, U19, S.C.S.G. 5 23 9 37,0 pts

20 RUS 2636 DANIIL USACHEV, Maschio, VLADIMIR LOGINOV, U19, Krestovsky Ostrov 6 17 15 38,0 pts

21 GER 2536 Scheel Maru, Femmina, Feilcke Freya, U19F, KYC 19 11 8 38,0 pts

22 GER 2638 Rausch Lisa Maria, Femmina, Becker Eva Marie, U19F, WuW 9 19 10 38,0 pts

23 SWE 2665 Nordenram Kasper, Maschio, Berglund Linus, U19, Ljs 6 4 29 39,0 pts

24 DEN 2129 Fomsgaard Frederik, Maschio, Fuglbjerg Mads, U19, Aarhus Sejlklub 11 17 11 39,0 pts

25 HUN 2488 Kocsis Balint, Maschio, András Pavlik, U19, SVE 14 20 6 40,0 pts

26 GBR 174 Cope Toby, Maschio, Blomeley Zachary, U19, Rydal Penrhos 15 25 5 45,0 pts

27 BRA 1797 Carvalho Gustavo, Maschio, Carvalho Eduardo, YCB 20 2 24 46,0 pts

28 NED 2484 Usman Ismene, Femmina, Karsenbarg Svea, U19, Braassem 28 8 13 49,0 pts

29 GER 2504 Laila Möbius, Femmina, Hesse Emelie, U19F, Herrschinger Segel Club 22 22 7 51,0 pts

30 NED 2554 Wilschut Tess, Femmina, Van Den Berg Femke, U19F, WV de Koenen 13 25 13 51,0 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

27 October 2017 21:49 GMT